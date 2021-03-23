BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bentley could return to Le Mans once battery technology matures
UP NEXT
Porsche Taycan: 2020 cars get new functions, performance boost

Bentley could return to Le Mans once battery technology matures

Boss Adrian Hallmark suggests the marque will return to top-flight endurance racing when the technology is ready
Jim Holder
News
1 min read
23 March 2021

Bentley will return to top-level sports car racing as soon as battery technology is mature enough to cope with the demands of racing flat-out in the Le Mans 24 Hours, the brand’s boss Adrian Hallmark has confirmed.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the Bentley Continental GT Speed road car, Hallmark reiterated his belief that the firm’s pioneering history in endurance racing meant that it was almost certain to return to racing when proving its technological capabilities was both possible and advantageous.

“Today there is no battery that can run at Formula 1 speeds for 24 hours, and attempts to get even near to that goal are not there yet,” said Hallmark. “Furthermore, we don’t see hydrogen as a sustainable way of achieving that goal yet either.

“As soon as the technology is at a point that it can achieve those parameters using battery electric technology we’d love to be there, fighting for the win again.”

Bentley won Le Mans in 1924, 1927, 1928 and 1930 before returning to the race and winning again in 2003.

READ MORE

Racing Lines: Bentley's love affair with Le Mans

How Bentley is recreating its legendary 4.5-litre Blower​

Used cars for sale

 Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto
2014
£54,850
28,230miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto
2014
£70,000
35,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 [635] Speed 2dr Auto
2015
£72,500
27,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto
2015
£75,000
20,854miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto
2018
£89,000
7,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 [635] Speed 2dr Auto
2017
£95,000
9,769miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 2dr Auto
2019
£139,950
6,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 2dr Auto
2019
£145,000
15,808miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 2dr Auto
2019
£147,500
23,561miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XF Sportbrake P250 2021 UK review hero front

Jaguar XF Sportbrake P250 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Range Rover Velar P400e 2021 UK review

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Continental GT 2018 Autocar road test review Hero front

Bentley Continental GT

Super-GT packs Bentley-grade lavishness in a sportier than ever, all-new package

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XF Sportbrake P250 2021 UK review hero front

Jaguar XF Sportbrake P250 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Range Rover Velar P400e 2021 UK review

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

View all latest drives