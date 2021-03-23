Bentley could return to Le Mans once battery technology matures

Bentley will return to top-level sports car racing as soon as battery technology is mature enough to cope with the demands of racing flat-out in the Le Mans 24 Hours, the brand’s boss Adrian Hallmark has confirmed.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the Bentley Continental GT Speed road car, Hallmark reiterated his belief that the firm’s pioneering history in endurance racing meant that it was almost certain to return to racing when proving its technological capabilities was both possible and advantageous.

“Today there is no battery that can run at Formula 1 speeds for 24 hours, and attempts to get even near to that goal are not there yet,” said Hallmark. “Furthermore, we don’t see hydrogen as a sustainable way of achieving that goal yet either.

“As soon as the technology is at a point that it can achieve those parameters using battery electric technology we’d love to be there, fighting for the win again.”

Bentley won Le Mans in 1924, 1927, 1928 and 1930 before returning to the race and winning again in 2003.

