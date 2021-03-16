New Bentley Continental GT Speed to launch on 23 March

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed will be revealed next week, with company bosses vowing that the range-topping version of its grand tourer will be its “most capable, performance-focused” model yet.

The British firm has confirmed that the new Speed version of the latest Continental GT will be unveiled in an online event on 23 March. The third generation of the two-door grand tourer has been on sale since 2018.

Bentley has issued a teaser shot of the new variant, which it says will feature “highly advanced chassis technology” and bespoke styling to stand it apart from other versions of the Continental GT.

The model is likely to retain Bentley’s 6.0-litre W12 engine, which produces 626bhp in the standard Continental. The final version of the previous-generation Continental GT Speed used the same unit tuned for 633bhp, allowing for a top speed of 206mph, a record for a production Bentley.

