New Bentley Continental GT Speed to launch on 23 March

British firm promises new range-topping grand tourer is 'most performance-focused' model yet
James Attwood, digital editor
News
1 min read
16 March 2021

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed will be revealed next week, with company bosses vowing that the range-topping version of its grand tourer will be its “most capable, performance-focused” model yet.

The British firm has confirmed that the new Speed version of the latest Continental GT will be unveiled in an online event on 23 March. The third generation of the two-door grand tourer has been on sale since 2018.

Bentley has issued a teaser shot of the new variant, which it says will feature “highly advanced chassis technology” and bespoke styling to stand it apart from other versions of the Continental GT.

The model is likely to retain Bentley’s 6.0-litre W12 engine, which produces 626bhp in the standard Continental. The final version of the previous-generation Continental GT Speed used the same unit tuned for 633bhp, allowing for a top speed of 206mph, a record for a production Bentley.

Car review
Bentley Continental GT 2018 Autocar road test review Hero front

Bentley Continental GT

Super-GT packs Bentley-grade lavishness in a sportier than ever, all-new package

Peter Cavellini 16 March 2021

A new range topper from Bentley, that's terrific, but, really, the performance isn't the seller, it's how it's built, the interior,fit n finish, that's what, to me anyway, makes Cars like Bentley, Rolls Royce, Bugatti, really stand out.

