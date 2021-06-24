Autocar's 2021 summer guide to British motor sport

As the UK slowly stirs back into life from the stasis of lockdown, British motor racing offers welcome summer distractions from reality and the chance once more to experience live sport in the metal.

F1 may command most of the headlines, but the UK has all manner of club-based motorsport you should be checking out. Here’s Autocar’s guide to some of the highlights you won’t want to miss – all presented with the inevitable caveat that Covid will present venues and promoters with serious challenges, especially in the wake of uncertainty over when all restrictions will be lifted.

Our advice? Buy your tickets in advance and online, and check the latest information with the venue before you travel to avoid disappointment.

American SpeedFest, Brands Hatch (3-4 July)

As the name tells you, this is a US-themed bonanza that’s much more than just a motor race meeting on the weekend of Independence Day. There’s live music, monster truck rides, muscle car displays and much more to keep families entertained.

On track, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series tops the bill in its only 2021 UK appearance, with none other than Jacques Villeneuve among the drivers – yes, we know! – with a raft of entertaining series in support, such as Legends, Formula 5000 and Bernie’s V8s, a series that caters solely for (you guessed it) cars powered by eight-cylinder engines.

BTCC, Brands Hatch (26/27 June)

Britain’s premier motor racing series welcomes fans back for the first time since 2019, first at Snetterton on 12/13 June, before fan-favourite Brands Hatch hosts what is bound to be a special occasion.

The BTCC is back to its very best in this modern era, with a packed grid boasting a variety of makes and a decent spread of talented drivers representing both the old and new guard. Three races in a day and an always strong support bill ensures non-stop entertainment for what is still a great day out.

Britcar, Silverstone (3/4 July)

The Britcar Endurance Championship offers multi-class racing featuring a wider range of machinery than you’ll see at a British GT round. Its visit to the full Silverstone grand prix circuit is always a season highlight.

Ferrari Challenge, Snetterton (10/11 July)

The Norfolk circuit is so much more accessible than it used to be in the wake of the development of the A11 and a meeting headlined by Britain’s most exotic one-make series is the perfect excuse to get back up to Snetterton – or break your duck for that matter, at an underrated track for spectating. Ferrari Classics supports the main 488 Challenge.

British GT and Formula 3, Donington Park (10/11 July)

Pairing Britain’s premier sports car series with the traditional top rung of the UK’s junior single-seater ladder has long been a cracking idea. The British GT Championship has boomed in recent years, both in terms of competition and professionalism. Formula 3? Let’s be honest, it’s not what it used to be and the British series doesn’t carry the cache it used to – but it’s still a treat to spot future talent before it has fully bloomed.