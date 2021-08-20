Six reasons to watch the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours

The Le Mans 24 Hours in August? That’s a first. Last year the world’s most famous endurance motor race ran in September for the first time since 1968, but behind closed doors because of Covid-19.

This year the long tail of the pandemic has once again shifted Le Mans beyond its traditional June date – but running this weekend, it at least means fans can be welcomed back in their thousands. Last year it just wasn’t the same without them.

Here are six reasons to be excited about the 2021 running of the Big One.

1 Hypercars take their bow

In the wake of the sophisticated but too expensive hybrid LMP1s, premier-division sports car racing has finally received its much-needed reboot as the new Hypercar (LMH) class makes its first appearance at Le Mans. This is the start of something very big.

By 2023, which will mark the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours, one of the strongest entries of manufacturer-backed teams ever seen at the Circuit de la Sarthe will take the start, on a grid featuring Ferrari, Porsche, Audi, Toyota, Peugeot, BMW and potentially more – all because of the new rulebook that offers efficiency, in terms of ‘accessible’ hybrid technology and tight budget requirements.

This season, the World Endurance Championship – in which Le Mans is the jewel in the crown – features just five cars with red-plated numbers, only four of which are genuine LMH cars. But the race this weekend still represents an important new dawn for the great race, and happily the competition looks tight.

2 It’s not a foregone conclusion Toyota will win

The pair of new Toyota GR010 Hybrids have won all three WEC rounds run so far, but there’s absolutely no guarantee that the Gazoo Racing entries’ unbeaten run will continue at Le Mans as the Japanese giant bids for a fourth straight win at the 24 Hours.

At the Le Mans test day last Sunday, the intriguing threat from the new (very much independent) Glickenhaus challenge was confirmed when Frenchman Olivier Pla knocked the Toyotas from the top of the times with 10 minutes of the five-hour afternoon session to run. The pair of red Pipo-engined Glickenhaus 007s are powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo non-hybrid V8 compared to Toyota’s 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 that is mated to a front-axle mounted motor generator unit: two contrasting solutions to reach the capped output of 670bhp/500kW. But pure pace is one thing; can the new Glickenhaus really beat the might of Toyota?