BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: When Autocar helped design the Dutch GP
UP NEXT
Radical Audi Grandsphere concept will become next A8 in 2024

When Autocar helped design the Dutch GP

How a multi-talented former staffer helped create this weekend's Formula One circuit
Andrew Frankel Autocar
News
3 mins read
3 September 2021

What does the name Sydney Charles Houghton Davis mean to you? Not much? Fair enough. Let’s shorten it a little then. SCH Davis. Anything? Ok we’ll use the nickname by which he was known almost all his life. Sammy Davis. Or the pen name, ‘Casque’? If you’re still scratching your head fret not because Sammy not only died 40 years ago, he was 94 at the time. He did what he did a very long time ago. But he did rather a lot.

Why this now? Well I’ll get around to that in a moment. For now be advised that Sammy is best known today for winning Le Mans for Bentley in 1927, a considerable feat given the car he was driving was so badly damaged after being caught up in someone else’s accident early in the race it was presumed written off. But with a bent chassis, a single headlight and brakes better at turning the car that slowing it, he returned to the fray and with his co-driver Dr Dudley Benjafield not only won the world’s greatest race, but did so by a margin so great it has not been beaten to this day.

Other claims to fame include being instrumental in the formation of Bentley Motors, founding the Veteran Car Club and being president of what would become the British Racing and Sports Car Club. He was also good enough with oils and brushes to earn a living in later life as an artist and illustrator. Quite the polymath, then. But here’s the connection. He considered himself neither racing driver nor painter, but as a writer. And it was as none other than Autocar’s Sports Editor – writing as the aforementioned Casque – that he earned much of his living in the 1920s.

Yet even that is not the real reason for writing this now. Because yet another string to his bow was that he clearly dabbled in circuit design because in 1946 he was drafted in to help determine the layout of a new European race track. Constructed from the roads left by occupying forces when they were chased away in 1945, the track was located just to the north of the pretty seaside town at Zandvoort, to which the Formula 1 circus returns this weekend for the first time in 36 years.

Now it is true that a large part of the original circuit has been lost to development, but the main straight, the legendary Tarzan corner at its end and the sweeps that lead up to the still scary Scheivlak corner follow quite faithfully the layout of the original. So when the F1 mob blasts off on Sunday (weather willing), just remember there is a person who links the circuit directly to the title whose words you are reading now. SCH ‘Sammy’ Davis, a great writer, author, artist, driver, and, it seems, circuit designer too. He was also and by all accounts I’ve read, a top bloke too with a mischievous sense of humour. Thought you’d like to know.

READ MORE

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix preview

Formula One circuit guide 2021

The greatest Le Mans 24 Hours races – picture special

Used cars for sale

 Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr
2021
£25,890
3,949miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr
2021
£25,890
2,968miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£25,950
7,999miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr
2021
£26,252
990miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr
2021
£26,495
4,037miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr
2021
£26,500
500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£26,750
7,999miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£26,890
2,026miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£26,950
852miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Cupra Formentor 2021 road test review hero front

Cupra Formentor

Volkswagen Group’s newest car brand steps up with its first stand-alone model

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
rhwilton 3 September 2021

Nice article. Autocar has such a long history that little gems like this come up from time to time. For the sake of the Dutch fans, I hope that Verstappen doesn’t have an early exit from Sunday’s race. 

Latest Drives

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives