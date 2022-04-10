The best cars of Goodwood's 79th Members' Meeting

This weekend saw the return of the Goodwood Members' meeting, with a wide variety of machines taking to the circuit. Here's some of our favourites.

BMW 530i

The UFO-liveried BMW 530i certainly caught people’s attention as it screamed around Goodwood Circuit in the Gerry Marshall Trophy. Converted from a road car some years ago, this tribute to the BMWs that swept to victory in the European Touring Car Championship hasn’t lost all of its creature comforts - inside, it’s still got mahogany trim and blue leather.

Ford Capri

Ford’s famed coupe was a staple of touring car racing across Europe back in the 1970s. This car - one of several that was built and raced by BTCC legend Gordon Spice - took six overall victories in period, all whilst wearing the eye-catching Autocar livery that it’s still painted in today.

Porsche 550 Spyder