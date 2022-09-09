BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche's F1 deal with Red Bull scrapped
UP NEXT
Aston Martin bosses detail beginning of new era

Porsche's F1 deal with Red Bull scrapped

Porsche will not enter F1 with Red Bull but continues to consider an entry
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
9 September 2022

Porsche has scrapped plans to enter Formula 1 with Red Bull – but is still eyeing a place on the grid as the sport “remains an attractive environment”.

Today it confirmed that discussions with Red Bull regarding a potential F1 entry “will no longer be continued”.

The German company said in a statement: “The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. “This could not be achieved.”

Related articles

Porsche was previously rumoured to be purchasing a 50% stake in Red Bull’s Technology division following the publication of legal documents as part of anti-monopoly checks.

This would have set Porsche up to be an engine supplier in F1 from 2026, when new power unit regulations come into effect.

The new rules include the removal of the MGU-H – which generates electricity from waste heat – and an increase to electrical power output from the 120kW (161bhp) currently to “around 350kW” (469bhp).

They also mandate the use of fully sustainable e-fuels derived from waste, non-food sources, or the atmosphere.

This is likely to be why Porsche is exploring an F1 entry: Autocar reported in March 2021 that the firm’s R&D boss, Michael Steiner, believed that e-fuels could give internal-combustion cars a lifeline beyond the 2030 moratorium on sales of new pure-petrol and diesel cars.

In April 2022, Porsche acquired a 12.5% stake in synthetic fuel manufacturer HIF Global at a cost of £57 million, signalling its continued investment in the technology.

Porsche sibling brand Audi recently announced it will enter F1 in 2026 with its own powertrain. It has been widely reported that it has agreed an alliance with Swiss team Sauber, pending official confirmation.

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Panamera 4.0 V8 E-Hybrid 14kWh Turbo S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£99,995
24,010miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche 911 3.7T 992 Turbo PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£194,990
2,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche TAYCAN Performance 79.2kWh Auto RWD 4dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£110,149
4,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Macan 2.9T V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£55,000
5,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche 911 3.4 991 Carrera Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£54,995
43,800miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.5T GTS PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£70,000
10,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera 4S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£79,995
35,483miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche Cayman 2.7 981 PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£37,995
18,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche Boxster 3.2 987 S 2dr
2005
£15,495
52,542miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
MisterMR44 9 September 2022

Probably just as well. It never made sense to me to have two Volkswagen Group manufacturers competing against each other in F1. A completely unneccessary duplication of what would've inevitably been a lot of effort and money. F1 is easy to fail in. Why give yourself the potential to do it twice? Audi should stay with rallying and Porsche to Sportcars.

xxxx 9 September 2022

Never really believed it would happen, why would put Audi up against Porsche

Peter Cavellini 9 September 2022

 Verstappen would still be with Redbull, he signed up for eight years if I remember correctly, unless Porsche could give them an engine as good as the one they use now or better, why would you hook up with a brand that's unproven in F1?

Latest Drives

range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review

View all latest drives