Audi and Porsche set to join Formula 1 from 2026

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess said joining the sport will bring in revenue and showcase technology
3 May 2022

Audi and Porsche will both enter Formula 1, Herbert Diess, CEO of parent company Volkswagen Group, has confirmed. 

During an online 'Dialogue with Diess' question-and-answer session, Diess said the group’s Audi and Porsche brands will both join the sport. “You just run out of arguments [not to join F1],” he said.

Diess also revealed that the decision to join F1 divided opinion among the Volkswagen Group board of directors, which was ultimately swayed to accept the decision because it will bring in more revenue than it will cost. 

He said it will be important for increasing brand value and an additional way to demonstrate technology to the competition.

He added that Porsche in particular will cut down other racing activities to focus on F1.

The decision was also influenced by F1’s new engine regulations, planned to be introduced for the 2026 season. 

"As [Audi chairman] Markus Duesman always tells me, you usually make up one second per season on a medium-sized race track simply by optimising details," Diess said.

"But you can't catch up on that when you join a new team: you need five or 10 years to be among the front-runners. In other words, you can only get on board if you have a major rule change.”

Diess also added that if the Volkswagen Group weren't to join F1 at this time, it would likely need to wait another 10 years for its next opportunity. 

"That's coming now, and it will also come in the direction of 2026, when the engines will be electrified to a much greater extent, including with synthetic fuels," he said. "That means you need a new engine development and you need three or four years to develop a new engine.

"That means you can decide now to do Formula 1 - or then probably not again for 10 years. And our two premium brands think that's the right thing to do and are prioritising it."

The capacity in which Audi and Porsche will join F1 isn’t yet clear. Porsche has been rumoured to partner with Red Bull Racing, while Audi has previously been linked with McLaren, but both firms have denied any collaboration or purchase.

289 3 May 2022

Egotistical madness on a grand scale.

As Diess admits, it takes 5-10 years to reach the front runners. This is hitching your trailer to a dying Formula with followers leaving in their droves (certainly in the western world).

Far from running out of excuses NOT to join, I would argue that I cant find a single solid commercial reason TO join!

As if the industry doesnt have enough burdens to cope with....shortage of stock, shortage of parts supply, cost of building EV's, not to mention younger generation dis-interested in cars (and motorsport in general).

Peter Cavellini 3 May 2022

And what will Porsche n Audi bring to F1?, there are too many teams on the grid anyway, at least three maybe four teams use customer engines from the Ferrari and Mercedes, we've got a 23 race season, I hope we don't get anymore squeezed in, this is racing for revenue not glory, F1 has got better and the media hype has got worse, it's all about pressure on drivers, it's in every top sport these days, it's a factor now that decides what or who is broadcasting the event, for instance, I watch F1 on NOW because Sky F1 is full of analysts and too much info, I want to see F1, I don't want to know what so n so had for Breakfast!

