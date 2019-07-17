MG ZS EV: first 1000 UK buyers receive £7000 discount

MG has revealed that UK prices for launch editions of its first fully electric model, the ZS EV, will be significantly less than both the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro.
MG will match the government's £3500 plug-in car grant for the first 1000 ZS EV buyers in the UK, bringing the entry-level 'Excite' variant's list price down to £21,495. The same offer also applies to more luxurious 'Exclusive' trim, which costs £23,495.
Owners of these early models will receive a free home charging point, which will be installed at no extra charge by MG.
Once the first 1000 examples have been sold, the ZS EV will be available from £24,995, including the government grant. Although largely unrivalled in its position as a value electric compact SUV, the ZS EV represents a much more affordable alternative to the Kia e-Niro, which starts from £32,995 after grant.
The ZS EV's chief rival, Hyundai's Kona Electric, is priced slightly higher at £27,250, but is currently off-sale in the UK, with prospective buyers encouraged to join a waiting list. Like Hyundai and Kia, MG is applying a seven-year warranty to all ZS models sold in the UK.
The discounted price for the first 1000 models puts the ZS EV among the cheapest electric cars available in the UK. The ageing Citroen C-Zero is the only mainstream EV available for less, at £17,020 including the grant.
The ZS EV was first revealed at the Guangzhou motor show in China last year, and will be sold alongside the existing petrol versions of the ZS.
The UK-bound ZS EV makes use of a front-mounted electric motor, producing 141bhp and 260lb ft. The car's water-cooled 44.5kWh lithium ion battery is good for a 163-mile range on the WLTP test cycle, and is capable of rapid charging from flat to around 80 per cent capacity in half an hour.
Peter Cavellini
Sounds great,
Oh this would be great, a Car that apparently can do a guaranteed 250miles between charges!
Peter Cavellini.
JMax18
I would actually like MG if
I would actually like MG if they wernt so Chinese. There is nothing British about them, despite what they like to claim.
Hornblower
Well, they do have an
Well, they do have an engineering and design facility based at Longbridge employing around 275 designers and engineers either as employees or contractors. The MG3 for example was designed and engineered there under the leadership of British designer Tony Williams-Kenny.
And in 2018 they opened a second design studio in London employing a further 25 designers headed by Carl Gotham.
Citytiger
Hornblower wrote:
In other news, they are looking to close the one at Longbridge with the loss of all those jobs..
fordraptorbmwm5
w
well then that is good then is it. if an electric car can do 250 miles, that means it is a very good car. some tesla's dont even do 250 miles
Daniellephillips
The market of electric
LP in Brighton
Range
Why are EV manufacturers still quoting range figures measured by the now obsolete NEDC test cycle? 268 miles probably corresponds to 200 odd miles by the new WLTP test, so perhaps less than 200 miles in the real world.
It would in fact be more useful to know the rated kWh battery capacity and the vehicle weight, then we'd have a better idea of how far it would go...
Tappers
Range?
FMS
Tappers wrote:
Any sensible buyers are NOT interested in what name is used to describe the rnage or lack thereof...they want to know if it will suit their lifestyle and if they do 80-100 miles per week, what indeed does it matter if that is called "short" range?.
Vertigo
FMS wrote:
The thing is, no two people will get the same range. If you've got a heavy foot, you'll go less far. If you do most of your driving away from motorways or stop/start traffic, you'll go further. If you live somewhere warmer, you'll go further. Personally, I'm only driving a hybrid but I've gotten 20% more range since moving from Hertfordshire to Wiltshire.
What you actually need is a consistent baseline, and that's something that NEDC does well. I can always expect that my real-world range will be about 75% of that figure.
WLTP I'm not sure about yet. It initially seemed to be very inconsistent because the Ampera-E's figure is easily achievable but the I-Pace's is near-impossible. But over the last few months, they seem to have settled around 12-14% less than NEDC.
