MG ZS EV: first 1000 UK buyers receive £7000 discount

Company will match UK government plug-in car grant, meaning early examples cost just £21,495
Mark Tisshaw
by Mark Tisshaw
17 July 2019

MG has revealed that UK prices for launch editions of its first fully electric model, the ZS EV, will be significantly less than both the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro. 

MG will match the government's £3500 plug-in car grant for the first 1000 ZS EV buyers in the UK, bringing the entry-level 'Excite' variant's list price down to £21,495. The same offer also applies to more luxurious 'Exclusive' trim, which costs £23,495. 

Owners of these early models will receive a free home charging point, which will be installed at no extra charge by MG. 

Once the first 1000 examples have been sold, the ZS EV will be available from £24,995, including the government grant. Although largely unrivalled in its position as a value electric compact SUV, the ZS EV represents a much more affordable alternative to the Kia e-Niro, which starts from £32,995 after grant. 

The ZS EV's chief rival, Hyundai's Kona Electric, is priced slightly higher at £27,250, but is currently off-sale in the UK, with prospective buyers encouraged to join a waiting list. Like Hyundai and Kia, MG is applying a seven-year warranty to all ZS models sold in the UK. 

The discounted price for the first 1000 models puts the ZS EV among the cheapest electric cars available in the UK. The ageing Citroen C-Zero is the only mainstream EV available for less, at £17,020 including the grant. 

The ZS EV was first revealed at the Guangzhou motor show in China last year, and will be sold alongside the existing petrol versions of the ZS.

The UK-bound ZS EV makes use of a front-mounted electric motor, producing 141bhp and 260lb ft. The car's water-cooled 44.5kWh lithium ion battery is good for a 163-mile range on the WLTP test cycle, and is capable of rapid charging from flat to around 80 per cent capacity in half an hour. 

MG ZS

MG ZS

MG's attempt to re-establish itself in the UK rests on the shoulders of the new ZS crossover, which aims to beat its rivals on space and price

Styling changes over the conventionally fuelled model are minimal, and limited to the integration of a charging point in its blanked off grille, and the addition of a newly designed set of 17in alloy wheels.

Inside, standard equipment includes an 8in touchscreen, satnav, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and DAB radio. The ZS prioritises interior space and practicality, with a split-level boot and several hidden storage areas maximising load capacity. 

“We’re delighted to be entering the electric car market at such an exciting time," said Daniel Gregorious, MG's head of sales and marketing. "With MG’s trademark value-for-money approach, we’re confident that we can help more and more new car buyers to go electric.”

UK sales of the EV weren't confirmed at the its global debut last year, but now come as part of the steady growth of the MG brand worldwide and its transition to being a maker of SUVs. 

MG is enjoying sales success in China, under the ownership of SAIC. Last year, it sold 134,786 cars, a significant increase over the 80,389 sold in 2016. That success accelerated in 2018; MG had already surpassed its 2017 total by the end of August, having sold 179,109 cars. 

China is the world’s largest market for electric cars, and ranges in excess of 250 miles are now the norm there, rather than the exception.

The ZS EV first made its debut alongside the new HS SUV, which is understood to be lined up to replace the GS in MG’s UK range later this year. 

Peter Cavellini

16 November 2018

 Oh this would be great, a Car that apparently can do a guaranteed 250miles between charges!

Peter Cavellini.

JMax18

6 March 2019

I would actually like MG if they wernt so Chinese. There is nothing British about them, despite what they like to claim.

JMax

Hornblower

13 March 2019

Well, they do have an engineering and design facility based at Longbridge employing around 275 designers and engineers either as employees or contractors. The MG3 for example was designed and engineered there under the leadership of British designer Tony Williams-Kenny.

And in 2018 they opened a second design studio in London employing a further 25 designers headed by Carl Gotham.

 

Citytiger

12 May 2019
Hornblower wrote:

Well, they do have an engineering and design facility based at Longbridge employing around 275 designers and engineers either as employees or contractors. The MG3 for example was designed and engineered there under the leadership of British designer Tony Williams-Kenny.

And in 2018 they opened a second design studio in London employing a further 25 designers headed by Carl Gotham.

 

In other news, they are looking to close the one at Longbridge with the loss of all those jobs.. 

fordraptorbmwm5

17 May 2019

well then that is good then is it. if an electric car can do 250 miles, that means it is a very good car. some tesla's dont even do 250 miles

Daniellephillips

16 November 2018

LP in Brighton

16 November 2018

Why are EV manufacturers still quoting range figures measured by the now obsolete NEDC test cycle? 268 miles probably corresponds to 200 odd miles by the new WLTP test, so perhaps less than 200 miles in the real world.

It would in fact be more useful to know the rated kWh battery capacity and the vehicle weight, then we'd have a better idea of how far it would go...   

Tappers

16 November 2018
Yes AGREE absolutely.. its ridiculous that Autocar are even quoting the NEDC figure... plus then going on to call it a long range car. Really anything with a useable range under 200 miles can only really be classified as mid range these days.
Yo

FMS

16 November 2018
Tappers wrote:

Yes AGREE absolutely.. its ridiculous that Autocar are even quoting the NEDC figure... plus then going on to call it a long range car. Really anything with a useable range under 200 miles can only really be classified as mid range these days.

 

Any sensible buyers are NOT interested in what name is used to describe the rnage or lack thereof...they want to know if it will suit their lifestyle and if they do 80-100 miles per week, what indeed does it matter if that is called "short" range?.

Vertigo

17 November 2018
FMS wrote:

Any sensible buyers are NOT interested in what name is used to describe the rnage or lack thereof...they want to know if it will suit their lifestyle and if they do 80-100 miles per week, what indeed does it matter if that is called "short" range?.

The thing is, no two people will get the same range. If you've got a heavy foot, you'll go less far. If you do most of your driving away from motorways or stop/start traffic, you'll go further. If you live somewhere warmer, you'll go further. Personally, I'm only driving a hybrid but I've gotten 20% more range since moving from Hertfordshire to Wiltshire.

What you actually need is a consistent baseline, and that's something that NEDC does well. I can always expect that my real-world range will be about 75% of that figure.

WLTP I'm not sure about yet. It initially seemed to be very inconsistent because the Ampera-E's figure is easily achievable but the I-Pace's is near-impossible. But over the last few months, they seem to have settled around 12-14% less than NEDC.

