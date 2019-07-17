MG ZS EV: first 1000 UK buyers receive £7000 discount

MG has revealed that UK prices for launch editions of its first fully electric model, the ZS EV, will be significantly less than both the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro.

MG will match the government's £3500 plug-in car grant for the first 1000 ZS EV buyers in the UK, bringing the entry-level 'Excite' variant's list price down to £21,495. The same offer also applies to more luxurious 'Exclusive' trim, which costs £23,495.

Owners of these early models will receive a free home charging point, which will be installed at no extra charge by MG.

Once the first 1000 examples have been sold, the ZS EV will be available from £24,995, including the government grant. Although largely unrivalled in its position as a value electric compact SUV, the ZS EV represents a much more affordable alternative to the Kia e-Niro, which starts from £32,995 after grant.

The ZS EV's chief rival, Hyundai's Kona Electric, is priced slightly higher at £27,250, but is currently off-sale in the UK, with prospective buyers encouraged to join a waiting list. Like Hyundai and Kia, MG is applying a seven-year warranty to all ZS models sold in the UK.

The discounted price for the first 1000 models puts the ZS EV among the cheapest electric cars available in the UK. The ageing Citroen C-Zero is the only mainstream EV available for less, at £17,020 including the grant.

The ZS EV was first revealed at the Guangzhou motor show in China last year, and will be sold alongside the existing petrol versions of the ZS.

The UK-bound ZS EV makes use of a front-mounted electric motor, producing 141bhp and 260lb ft. The car's water-cooled 44.5kWh lithium ion battery is good for a 163-mile range on the WLTP test cycle, and is capable of rapid charging from flat to around 80 per cent capacity in half an hour.