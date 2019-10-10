Lexus previews EV hatchback ahead of Tokyo unveiling

Lexus has released a preview image of a forward-thinking small EV that it's set to reveal in concept form at the 2019 Tokyo motor show.
The as-yet-unnamed concept takes the form of a tall, boxy and city-friendly hatchback that wears a more futuristic design than any model in the brand’s current line-up. Inspiration is expected to be taken from the LF-SA concept of 2015 (pictured below), albeit updated with more production intent.
The new image gives little away in terms of overall design but hints at flared front vents and a slim, futuristic headlight design. Lexus claims the semi-autonomous compact EV is aimed at "customers who are equally passionate about driving and luxury experiences".
“We feel that our future could resemble this design,” Lexus vice president Koji Sato recently told Autocar.
Next-level infotainment technology displayed on a pair of screens positioned on either side of the steering wheel will characterise the interior.
Although technical details and the production date for the first Lexus EV remain under wraps, Sato acknowledged the need to create a product that’s competitive and compelling. The Japanese firm is pouring a significant amount of money into the development of the powertrain technology it needs in order to honour its pledge of offering an electrified variant of every car it sells by 2025.
Engineers are designing a platform to underpin electric cars. It will likely be shared with Toyota, Lexus’s parent company. The two brands jointly plan to launch 10 electric models by 2025. Lexus is also placing a big research focus on in-wheel electric motors, although Sato conceded it will take years to make the technology a reality.
Join the debate
Andy_Cowe
Sounds interesting
i hope it looks as good as Honda’s small EV concept, and doesn’t lose it’s looks for production like the Honda did.
catnip
Andy_Cowe wrote:
And, crucially, that means not trying to squeeze in a pair of rear doors, and completely ruining the proportions. Surely there's not only me in the world that would love a stylish, compact, slightly less practical, more city orientated vehicle?
Andy_Cowe
The Doors
The Honda EV has bigger appearance problems than the doors, it completely changed. Extra doors can ruin the looks, but doesn't have to. There are also now more options such as smaller rear suicide doors. Autocar had a mock-up on Monday of an electric Fiat 500 with rear suicide doors, and it looked good. I have a 3-door Suzuki Swift Sport (previous gen), but think the 5-door version looked fine (a pity it never came in the metallic red mine is). 5 doors can work on a supermini, but it is that bit harder to do.
artill
Andy_Cowe wrote:
Its not just the looks. For taller people the doors on small cars are just too small when you have more than 2. And the B pillar is generally moved too far forward so blocks your over the shoulder vision in a way that 2 door cars dont.
However i agree that the Fiat 500 drawing with the rear suicide doors did look OK, and the front doors look the right size too.
catnip
artill wrote:
This is a big problem for me, added to the fact that I have issues with my back, so climbing around a forward set B-pillar actually hurts. I don't like the way that the upper seat belt mounting is sometimes ahead of my shoulders on these little 5 doors, too.
JMax18
Surely the Honda EV kept the
Surely the Honda EV kept the majority of its looks for production?
I have never liked the horrible, angular design language that Lexus employ, it makes the car look cheapy and toyotaish. The amount of pointy bits of metal on the C-HR could just about impale someone.
Hughbl
Not just impale
but grate you up into little pieces.
abkq
I wish Toyota (whether it
I wish Toyota (whether it wears the Toyota or the Lexus badge is neither here nor there) would make an electric city car with as much design purity as the iQ
In fact the iQ already exists with electric variants.
catnip
abkq wrote:
I really liked the iQ, and I still see a lot around. As a Toyota I'm sure they're still giving great service.
Amanda Mcnutt
Good Job Offer
Start working at home with Google! It is, by far, the best job I have ever had. Last month I received my first paycheck $ 27563 for working 4 hours a day and you can easily earn $ 150 per hour ... You can see it here ...
................. >>>>>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.Com
Amanda Mcnutt
Add your comment