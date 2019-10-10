Lexus previews EV hatchback ahead of Tokyo unveiling

Lexus has released a preview image of a forward-thinking small EV that it's set to reveal in concept form at the 2019 Tokyo motor show.

The as-yet-unnamed concept takes the form of a tall, boxy and city-friendly hatchback that wears a more futuristic design than any model in the brand’s current line-up. Inspiration is expected to be taken from the LF-SA concept of 2015 (pictured below), albeit updated with more production intent.

The new image gives little away in terms of overall design but hints at flared front vents and a slim, futuristic headlight design. Lexus claims the semi-autonomous compact EV is aimed at "customers who are equally passionate about driving and luxury experiences".

“We feel that our future could resemble this design,” Lexus vice president Koji Sato recently told Autocar.

Next-level infotainment technology displayed on a pair of screens positioned on either side of the steering wheel will characterise the interior.

Although technical details and the production date for the first Lexus EV remain under wraps, Sato acknowledged the need to create a product that’s competitive and compelling. The Japanese firm is pouring a significant amount of money into the development of the powertrain technology it needs in order to honour its pledge of offering an electrified variant of every car it sells by 2025.

Engineers are designing a platform to underpin electric cars. It will likely be shared with Toyota, Lexus’s parent company. The two brands jointly plan to launch 10 electric models by 2025. Lexus is also placing a big research focus on in-wheel electric motors, although Sato conceded it will take years to make the technology a reality.