Toyota unveils new Mirai Concept fuel cell vehicle

Toyota has revealed a dramatic new Mirai Concept, which previews the second-generation version of its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, ahead of this year’s Tokyo motor show.

The new hydrogen powered machine is described as “a final-stage development model of the second-generation Mirai”, with Toyota promising a major step forward in Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technology. It claims the new model offers a 30% increase in driving range over the current model, which is just over 300 miles, along with improved driving performance.

The new Mirai Concept is built on Toyota’s latest TNGA platform, and features dramatic new styling including a revamped front with a bold grille, and a sweeping, coupe-esque rear. Toyota claims increased body rigidity and a lower centre of gravity.

The concept measures 4935mm long and 1885mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2920mm. It sits on 20-inch wheels, and retains the four-door saloon layout of the original Mirai, which was launched in 2014.

The interior has also been reworked, featuring a 12.3in central touchscreen and a digital instrument display, with many of the controls moved to the centre of the dashboard. Notably, the Mirai now has five seats instead of the original’s four, which Toyota says has been enabled by a reworking of the hydrogen fuel cell configuration.

Aside from the claimed increase in range, Toyota has not given specific details of development work done on the fuel cell powertrain. But it stays the system, including the fuel cell stack, has been entirely redesigned and offers increased hydrogen storage. It also claims the work on the system ensures a smoother, linear response, along with improved handling.

