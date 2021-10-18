BACK TO ALL NEWS
Goodwood Festival of Speed moves to June for 2022

Festival of Speed will take place on 23-26 June; dates for Revival and Members' Meeting also confirmed
18 October 2021

Goodwood has announced dates for the 2022 Festival of Speed, along with several other automotive events that are set to return with full-capacity crowds. 

The 2022 Festival of Speed will run from Thursday 23 June to Sunday 26 June – having taken place in July for the past few years – with the newest models, technology and innovation on display. Formula 1 cars, drift displays and champion drivers will also make a return, as will the festival’s Future Lab and Electric Avenue, which made its debut this year.

“I am thrilled that our much-loved, sell-out motorsport events will be making a spectacular return in 2022. Thank you to everyone who attended and partnered with the Festival of Speed, Revival and Members’ Meeting this year,” said the Duke of Richmond. 

“Your loyalty and support after a challenging 18 months made them more special than ever, and we can’t wait to see you back at Goodwood again next year. It really will be a season not to miss.”

Goodwood also announced the return of its annual Members' Meeting for its 79th year, which will take place from Saturday 9 April to Sunday 10 April, and the Goodwood Revival, which returns from Friday 16 September to Sunday 18 September.  

Tickets for all three events go on sale from 30 October this year for members of the Goodwood Road Racing Club, Monday 1 November for Fellowship members and Monday 8 November for the general public. 

Two new events will also launch at Goodwood this year, with dog-themed 'Goodwoof' taking place from 28 to 29 May, and cycling-focused Eroica Britannia from 6 August to 7 August. 

The two new events will bring ‘all things dog’ and vintage cycling, respectively, to the estate’s popular events portfolio. Tickets to Goodwoof are on sale now at goodwood.com, with Eroica Britannia to follow later this year.

Tickets can be purchased through the official goodwood.com website, or by calling the ticket office on 01243 755055.

Latest Drives

1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review
Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

