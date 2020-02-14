New VW Golf GTD previewed ahead of Geneva debut

Volkswagen has confirmed that the GTD version of its new Golf will make its debut at the Geneva motor show next month.

The front end of the warm diesel-powered hatch, previewed in an official render, looks to feature broadly similar styling to the standard car, but will gain a distinctive light pattern in its lower grille, like the plug-in hybrid GTE.

Volkswagen claims the powertrain in the new GTD is "the most powerful and, thanks to twin-dosing, cleanest turbo diesel injection engine ever to be installed in a Golf". It is set to offer enhanced performance, reduced emissions and improved efficiency over the seventh-generation GTD, which made 181bhp and 280lb ft of torque. We know it will use a variant of the Group's well-established 2.0-litre diesel engine with mild hybrid tech.

The official confirmation follows the inadvertent publication of the GTD's 197bhp output, and that of three more hot Golfs set to debut throughout 2020.

Likely appearing alongside the GTD at Geneva, the GTI follows the plug-in hybrid GTE, revealed last year, and will be joined by a high-performance TCR variant and a range-topping R.

A slideshow - which appears to have come from a brand or dealer presentation - confirms the GTI's previously reported power output of 241bhp (converted from the kW figure). That's the same output as the GTE. It also shows a TCR variant (which may be badged something else) with an output of 296bhp.