All-new Renault Clio: UK prices for advanced supermini revealed

Renault says the new Clio has been developed along three lines: evolutionary exterior design, revolutionary interior design and innovative technology.

Across its four previous generations, the Clio has become Renault’s best-selling model. Unusually, the Clio 4 increased its sales every year from 2012 to 2018 to become the second best-selling car in Europe, largely thanks, Renault thinks, to its design.

“The top reason buyers give for choosing Clio is always design – way more than in other market segments, but also against its direct competitors,” said Vincent Dubroca, the Clio’s product manager.

Senior vice-president of design Laurens van den Acker, whose first Renault was the fourth-generation Clio, said: “When I arrived at Renault, it [the Clio] was looking for its soul. This time, we have so much to build on that it would be a shame to throw it away.”

From a design perspective, then, the fifth-generation Clio seems to pick up from where the old car left off, even though it’s actually entirely new.

The interior is where the biggest changes take place. Van den Acker accepts Renault “dramatically needed to improve perceived quality” and reckons 70% of the time he spent with the new Clio was on its interior.

Of the Clio 4, he said: “The hard plastic was in your face. Now what’s soft is close and what’s hard is far away. We’ve benchmarked against our competitors, but we’re reaching towards premium-segment cars.”

The dashboard is now finished in soft-touch material and is more driver-oriented, with the raised centre console bringing the gearlever closer to the driver. A new airbag allowed for a smaller steering wheel, which in turn makes the instrument cluster easier to read.

Thinner seats have increased rear leg room by 26mm, while the glovebox is bigger and the 330-391-litre boot is claimed to be the best in its class. If the headline objective for Renault’s resurrection of Alpine was to save every gram, for Clio that objective was to save every millimetre.

“The interior is where the emphasis is,” said van den Acker, “but the difference between today and tomorrow is cars become smart.”

To this end, the Clio is available with a raft of infotainment and driver assist features but, said van den Acker, they're easier to use, with items like the temperature controls returning to dashboard buttons.