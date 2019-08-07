All-new Renault Clio: UK prices for advanced supermini revealed

The new, fifth-generation Clio is Renault’s most advanced supermini to date, and it's now available to order in the UK from £14,295.
The Vauxhall Corsa rival is available in four trim levels, the cheapest of which, Play, comes equipped with air conditioning, DAB radio, intelligent speed-limiting software, 16in alloy wheels and advanced driver assistance systems as standard.
Iconic trim starts at £15,295, adding a 7.0in infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as keyless entry, rear parking sensors and tinted rear windows. The Clio S Edition receives electric rear windows, larger alloy wheels, climate control and automatic windscreen wipers and headlights. It's expected to cost from around £16,200, although prices haven't yet been confirmed.
Heading up the Clio range is RS Line trim, which takes styling influence from Renault Sport performance models such as the Mégane RS 280. RS Line Clios gain a wider, more aggressive front grille and a faux diffuser for the rear bumper. They also receive a larger exhaust and bespoke alloy wheels, while much of the chrome-effect exterior trim panels will be replaced with Renault Sport-specific gunmetal grey versions.
Peter Cavellini
Super mini....?!
I do wish that when a new Car is launched that they’d include a Human so as to get an idea of size, all very well giving dimensions but most of us would get a better idea with something we can relate to size wise, in theses pics it looks SUV size.
Peter Cavellini.
ScottpolocoupeS
But they have given you the
But they have given you the dimensions in the article !! And surely they would then need to disclose the size of said human ? After all he/she could be 5’ or 6’5” ?
Borabora2
Peter Cavellini
Reference..
. A sense a scale, this is a composite picture, Car image matched to a stock image background, how hard would it be to put in a reference image of a person?, plus, like most of us, if we’ve looked a the pic of th Car with a reference, we instantly know what space it takes up, in these pics it could be a Golf Plus size, or any SUV size too!
Peter Cavellini.
Rick Maverick
Speaking of seize ....
The Clio V is wider than a Golf VII! (and has, among other things, best cw in its class).
scotty5
Requiring a dose of common sense
It's a Clio! have you never seen one? If you want perspective, stand next to a mkIV, if you require the exact dimensions read the article.
What do you mean by it could be a Golf Plus size? Do you think Renault has decided to made their new Clio supermini bigger than their family hatch Megane?
jason_recliner
Great Looking Hatch
This and the Fiesta make the VAG appliances looks as bland, insipid and uninspired as they are.
Andrew1
Peter Cavellini wrote:
If you do read the article you will find out it's actually smaller than the model it replaces.
Peter Cavellini
Not in the image it doesn’t!
Fair enough, but most look at the image and think, that looks big, the background not in proportion, makes it difficult to gauge in relation to the article.
Peter Cavellini.
sevensixty
Caps Peter please
Peter, you promised - stop capitalizing the word 'car' on you 653 daily posts. The rest of us beg of you. Generally, most humans are of similar size but dissimilar appearance - imagine the xenophobic comments if a model were of whatever size, shape, colour, gender or whatever some keyboard warrior chose to lob rocks at. It would be worse than trying to ever-so-gently help you write posts that were grammatically stronger and cogent of thought.
xxxx
Big improvement
In every way and looks way more classy and modern than the Fiesta (for probably less money too), especially inside.
65hp NA ICE sounds like torture and I'm not sure a 1.2kWh battery can provide 70% around town but otherwise a BIG improvement
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
