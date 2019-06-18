Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster: UK prices and specs revealed

The flagship version of the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, the hardcore, limited-run R model, is now on sale, priced from £178,675.
Representing a £34,400 price increase over the GT C Roadster and a £30,000 increase over the GT R coupé, it's available to order now, with first deliveries expected in the autumn.
Revealed back at the Geneva motor show and limited to just 750 units, the GT R Roadster shares its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine with the GT R coupé. This sends 577bhp and 516lb ft to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Mercedes quotes a WLTP combined fuel economy figure of 22.6mpg and CO2 emissions of 284g/km.
The GT R Roadster can hit 62mph from rest in just 3.6sec and reach a top speed of 197mph. That sprint time matches that of the GT R coupé, and the top speed is just 1mph shy of the fixed-roof model.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Winging it.....
looks better without the Wing, looks like an add on, a non Mercedes part.
Peter Cavellini.
Symanski
Rug.
There goes Hamilton's rug!
abkq
Absurd bonnet length, absurd
Absurd bonnet length, absurd width, this is Mercedes at its flamboyant worst or best (depending on your perspective)
JMax18
I think long bonnets look
I think long bonnets look great. Could do with one of those front cameras like they have on the Evouqe.
BubblesK
Vroom
MIght mess up your hair at that speed...certainly be good fun anyway
Waiting in hope
THIS CRASS LOOKING THING...
Vulgar...You just know who is going to buy one of these...
xxxx
Parking camera location
You'd need one for the front rather than the back, just how far back is the driver in this 2 seater?
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
NoPasaran
That is nice but
I just bought low mileage 2008 manual Z4 3.0Si convertible with M Paket.
Nowhere as mad as AMG here, but 300kg lighter, 45cm shorter, 20cm shorter.
I will enjoy the spring and summer! :-)
NoPasaran
NoPasaran wrote:
4cm shorter, 20cm narrower
NoPasaran
NoPasaran wrote:
45cm shorter, 20cm narrower - there
