Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster: UK prices and specs revealed

Range-topping 577bhp version of drop-top AMG goes on sale, with prices starting at £178,675
Mark Tisshaw
by Mark Tisshaw
18 June 2019

The flagship version of the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, the hardcore, limited-run R model, is now on sale, priced from £178,675.

Representing a £34,400 price increase over the GT C Roadster and a £30,000 increase over the GT R coupé, it's available to order now, with first deliveries expected in the autumn.

Revealed back at the Geneva motor show and limited to just 750 units, the GT R Roadster shares its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine with the GT R coupé. This sends 577bhp and 516lb ft to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Mercedes quotes a WLTP combined fuel economy figure of 22.6mpg and CO2 emissions of 284g/km. 

The GT R Roadster can hit 62mph from rest in just 3.6sec and reach a top speed of 197mph. That sprint time matches that of the GT R coupé, and the top speed is just 1mph shy of the fixed-roof model.

Mercedes-AMG GT R

Mercedes-AMG GT R

Mercedes-AMG launches its hottest GT yet, to take on Porsche’s 911 GT3 with track-focused handling and supercar performance

The aggressive styling of the coupé also translates to the Roadster, including the large fixed rear wing, while the likes of the coilover suspension, adjustable dampers – tuneable through several different driving modes – and rear-wheel active steering also feature, giving the GT R Roadster a very similar dynamic spec to the GT R coupé.  

The aerodynamic package is also carried over, including the front lip spoiler, active aero front grille and large double rear diffuser that houses the tail-pipes. A wider track than the GT C Roadster allows for fitment of the larger lightweight 19in front, 20in rear alloy wheels, shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres and sized 273/35 front and 325/30 rear, while also improving stability.  

The three-layered fabric roof from the rest of the GT Roadster range carries over unchanged to the GT R Roadster. The model weighs 1710kg, an increase of 80kg over the GT R coupé. Rigidity improvements to mitigate the loss of strength in the GT’s conversion from coupé to convertible include thicker sill elements, an additional dashboard support and an aluminium cross-member integrated into the rear bulkhead that supports the fixed roll-over bars.

Lightweight options include composite brakes and a two-stage carbonfibre pack for various trim elements. 

Each of the 750 models sold will have a bespoke badge on the centre console depicting that car’s number in the production run. The Porsche 911-rivalling GT range now runs to 16 versions, including hard and soft-top road cars and racing models. 

Peter Cavellini

3 March 2019

 looks better without the Wing, looks like an add on, a non Mercedes part.

Peter Cavellini.

Symanski

4 March 2019

There goes Hamilton's rug!

abkq

4 March 2019

Absurd bonnet length, absurd width, this is Mercedes at its flamboyant worst or best (depending on your perspective)

JMax18

4 March 2019

I think long bonnets look great. Could do with one of those front cameras like they have on the Evouqe.

JMax

BubblesK

4 March 2019

MIght mess up your hair at that speed...certainly be good fun anyway

Waiting in hope

4 March 2019

Vulgar...You just know who is going to buy one of these...

xxxx

4 March 2019

You'd need one for the front rather than the back, just how far back is the driver in this 2 seater?

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

NoPasaran

4 March 2019

I just bought low mileage 2008 manual Z4 3.0Si convertible with M Paket.

Nowhere as mad as AMG here, but 300kg lighter, 45cm shorter, 20cm shorter.

I will enjoy the spring and summer! :-)

NoPasaran

4 March 2019
NoPasaran wrote:

I just bought low mileage 2008 manual Z4 3.0Si convertible with M Paket.

Nowhere as mad as AMG here, but 300kg lighter, 45cm shorter, 20cm shorter.

I will enjoy the spring and summer! :-)

4cm shorter, 20cm narrower

NoPasaran

4 March 2019
NoPasaran wrote:

NoPasaran wrote:

I just bought low mileage 2008 manual Z4 3.0Si convertible with M Paket.

Nowhere as mad as AMG here, but 300kg lighter, 45cm shorter, 20cm shorter.

I will enjoy the spring and summer! :-)

4cm shorter, 20cm narrower

45cm shorter, 20cm narrower - there

