Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster: UK prices and specs revealed

The flagship version of the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, the hardcore, limited-run R model, is now on sale, priced from £178,675.

Representing a £34,400 price increase over the GT C Roadster and a £30,000 increase over the GT R coupé, it's available to order now, with first deliveries expected in the autumn.

Revealed back at the Geneva motor show and limited to just 750 units, the GT R Roadster shares its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine with the GT R coupé. This sends 577bhp and 516lb ft to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Mercedes quotes a WLTP combined fuel economy figure of 22.6mpg and CO2 emissions of 284g/km.

The GT R Roadster can hit 62mph from rest in just 3.6sec and reach a top speed of 197mph. That sprint time matches that of the GT R coupé, and the top speed is just 1mph shy of the fixed-roof model.