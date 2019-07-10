New Hyundai i10 previewed ahead of Frankfurt show debut

Hyundai's i10 city car is moving into its third generation for 2020, and the first official image of the new car has been released.

Although not confirmed to be an image of the firm's city car, Autocar understands this is the i10 - but we don't yet know if it will debut in Frankfurt in concept form or full production spec.

While only the car's 'floating' C-pillar design is shown in what looks to be a slightly exaggerated digital rendering, we can see the new Volkswagen Up rival's styling will take a step forward from today's six-year-old model.

A prototype spotted a while ago with less disguise on European roads, thought to be the i10, is now in fact believed to be the larger i20. Our reference point for the i10 therefore goes back to images of a heavily disguised mule undergoing winter testing.

That car retained the familiar smaller footprint and upright stance of the outgoing i10 but had significant body cladding, including over the C-pillar, which appears to rise in the same way as the preview image.