UK car production drops again in July as exports are hit

Car manufacturing in Britain took yet another hit in July, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
108,239 units were produced over the month, a decline of 10.6% compared with the same period last year. Exports fell a significant 14.6%, too, although cars leaving the UK once built still made up over 80% of total production.
The announcement of the figures marks fourteen consecutive months of manufacturing decline in Britain. The decline in exports in 2019 is the most contributory factor, with oversees shipment down a fifth since January. A total of just under 775,000 cars have been built in the UK to date - a fall of 18.9% year-on-year.
The ongoing drop in demand from markets in the European Union and Asia - in particular China, the world’s largest new car market - are cited as factors for the continued decline by the SMMT. But that doesn’t mean the local uncertainty from an increasing chance of a no-deal Brexit isn’t causing further headwinds.
scotty5
And what about production in other countries?
Yep, it's the blinkered tunnel vision view again. It used to be anyone who voted for Brexit who was public enemy no.1, the new shifted stance appears to place a no-Brexit deal as the culprit.
Car production in Germany is as follows: (hopefully I'm reading the correct figures for car production)
July 2019 - 359,400
July 2018 - 378,651
July 2017 - 376,087
July 2016 - 410,630
July 2015 - 533,264
July 2014 - 535,001
Funny how our European friends, who are not experiencing a domestic Brexit nor a looming no-deal, are also experiencing decline. Of course the remoaners will tell you global economics has nothing to do with it, it's only poor old UK plc. who suffers.
