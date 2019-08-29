UK car production drops again in July as exports are hit

Car manufacturing in Britain took yet another hit in July, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

108,239 units were produced over the month, a decline of 10.6% compared with the same period last year. Exports fell a significant 14.6%, too, although cars leaving the UK once built still made up over 80% of total production.

The announcement of the figures marks fourteen consecutive months of manufacturing decline in Britain. The decline in exports in 2019 is the most contributory factor, with oversees shipment down a fifth since January. A total of just under 775,000 cars have been built in the UK to date - a fall of 18.9% year-on-year.

The ongoing drop in demand from markets in the European Union and Asia - in particular China, the world’s largest new car market - are cited as factors for the continued decline by the SMMT. But that doesn’t mean the local uncertainty from an increasing chance of a no-deal Brexit isn’t causing further headwinds.