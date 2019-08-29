UK car production drops again in July as exports are hit

July market the 14th consecutive month of decline in manufacturing output, industry chief expresses “serious concern”

Car manufacturing in Britain took yet another hit in July, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 

108,239 units were produced over the month, a decline of 10.6% compared with the same period last year. Exports fell a significant 14.6%, too, although cars leaving the UK once built still made up over 80% of total production. 

The announcement of the figures marks fourteen consecutive months of manufacturing decline in Britain. The decline in exports in 2019 is the most contributory factor, with oversees shipment down a fifth since January. A total of just under 775,000 cars have been built in the UK to date - a fall of 18.9% year-on-year. 

The ongoing drop in demand from markets in the European Union and Asia - in particular China, the world’s largest new car market - are cited as factors for the continued decline by the SMMT. But that doesn’t mean the local uncertainty from an increasing chance of a no-deal Brexit isn’t causing further headwinds. 

Mike Hawes, Chief Executive of the SMMT, said “Another month of decline for UK car manufacturing is a serious concern. The sector is overwhelmingly reliant on exports and the global headwinds are strong, with escalating trade tensions, softening demand and significant technological change.

"With the UK market also weak, the importance of maintaining the UK’s global competitiveness has never been more important so we need a Brexit deal – and quickly – to unlock investment and safeguard the long term future of a sector which has recently been such an international success story.”

1

scotty5

29 August 2019

Yep, it's the blinkered tunnel vision view again. It used to be anyone who voted for Brexit who was public enemy no.1, the new shifted stance appears to place a no-Brexit deal as the culprit.

Car production in Germany is as follows: (hopefully I'm reading the correct figures for car production)

July 2019 - 359,400

July 2018 - 378,651

July 2017 - 376,087

July 2016 - 410,630

July 2015 - 533,264

July 2014 - 535,001

Funny how our European friends, who are not experiencing a domestic Brexit nor a looming no-deal, are also experiencing decline. Of course the remoaners will tell you global economics has nothing to do with it, it's only poor old UK plc. who suffers.

 

