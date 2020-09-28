Uber wins appeal over London operating licence

Ride-hailing company Uber has won an appeal over a decision not to renew its licence, allowing it to operate in London.
In November last year, Transport for London elected not to grant Uber a new licence, striking a huge blow to the US firm. The decision not to renew was taken due to “several breaches that place passengers and their safety at risk”, TfL said in a statement.
Uber was nevertheless allowed to continue operating while the appeal process was under way. A four-day hearing was held at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier this month.
In a written verdict on Monday, Judge Tan Ikram said "despite their historical failings, I find them, now, to be a fit and proper person to hold a London PHV (private hire vehicle) operator's licence". He also claimed Uber's systems and processes, previously called into question after a number of safety and security issues, had now been "adequately addressed".
The licence has now been granted for 18 months, meaning another application will have to be submitted after that time.
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, acknowledged that TfL was "right" not to renew Uber's licence last winter and said he was pleased that improvements have been made. He added that TfL will "continue to closely monitor Uber and will not hesitate to take swift action should they fail to meet the strict standards required to protect passengers".
Other organisations are divided. While the App Drivers & Couriers Union claims the decision had secured 43,000 jobs, the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association called the decision "a disaster".
A statement posted on Twitter said: "Uber has demonstrated time and time again that it simply can't be trusted to put the safety of Londoners, its drivers and other road users above profit."
On going story
As seems the way these days the big corporations will lobby, influence and tie TfL up with an expensive legal process that Londoners can't afford. I hope I'm wrong in this case!
Ski Kid
not impressed with using Uber in Romania
you end up paying for the drivers mistakes,and your life in their hands to save afew quid,not worth it.
lambo58
What complete bollocks, ever
What complete bollocks, ever ridden one?
RPrior
Highly impressed with Uber in Romania
- More modern vehicles than Taxi stock
- Clean car interiors
- Polite drivers
- Mostly well educated and competent
- Drivers strive to be rated highly on every trip
- Much higher driving standards than registered Taxis
- 100% recovery of items leftaccidentally in Uber vehicles
Strong competition from Lyft & Yango
We use Uber very frequently, in spite of owning our own vehicle. Uber is used specifically where lack of public parking exists at required destinations.
RPrior
catnip
If there are genuine issues
If there are genuine issues over passenger safety, then how does it make sense for probationary licence extensions to be granted? Surely the licence should be suspended until the situation is resolved?
Rtfazeberdee
UBER drivers are a damn menace
They stop in the middle of the road to wait for passengers or drop them off when there are parking spaces available, they need driving lessons to get them to realise you don't stop traffic. They are the most discourteous drivers on the road
lambo58
more bollocks- and black cabs
more bollocks- and black cabs dont?
Rodester
lambo58 wrote:
It isn't bollocks. They're a menace on our roads. The last and only time I used one, I asked the driver to stop and I got out after he drove down the wrong side of the road on 3 occasions, his excuse was, he forgot what country he was in!
Symanski
Black cabs.
More to do with protectionism for Black cabs than Uber's safety.
You book an Uber you get the registration of the car coming, the type, colour, and even details on the driver.
Get in a black cab and you don't know who it is. One driver in Glasgow was giving his victims glasses of Champagne claiming he'd just won a big prize in the lottery. Then raped them in the back of the cab! It's believed he pounced upon over 100 victims. How is that "safe"?
