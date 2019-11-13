Tesla to build first European factory in Germany

Tesla will build its first European factory in Berlin, Germany, boss Elon Musk has confirmed. The facility will include an engineering and design centre and will be used to manufacture cars, batteries and powertrains. The first car to be built there will be its upcoming small SUV, the Tesla Model Y, according to Musk.
"Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding and that's part of the reason we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany," said Musk.
Tesla has previously said its European factory would open in 2021, although Musk is known for announcing optimistic dates for building facilities from scratch.
The announcement dashes hopes that the facility could be constructed in Britain, something Musk had previously suggested was likely.
In 2016, prior to the Brexit vote, he said: “We have a lot of respect for the British automotive engineering talent,” the billionaire said. “Just look at Formula 1 - it amazes me how much British talent there is in that. We are likely to establish a Tesla engineering group in Britain at some point in the future.”
Tesla faces increasing competition from established car makers, but is now on-track to open new Gigafactories in China and Europe, adding to its established US operations to give it a global manufacturing base.
At present, 16 lithium-ion battery cell plants are confirmed or due to begin operations in Europe by 2023, underlining the level of competition that Tesla faces in future.
Musk made his announcement while he was on stage at an awards ceremony with VW Group boss Herbert Diess. When asked why other car makers were lagging in the race to build electric cars, Musk said: "I don't think Germany is that far behind." VW launches the ID 3 next year, and has set the goal of selling more than one million electric cars across 20 electric model lines by 2025.
Peter Cavellini
The Boris affect........
Brexit, no matter what your point of view, the plonked death throws are damaging the UK as a place to set up businesses,mind you, this is Elon Musk we're talking about here, he could change his mind..
john386
Boris effect zero
The UK is an expensive place to do business, with or without Brexit. Engineering ideas do not suffer export or customs restrictions, so the Brexit effect has nothing to do with this decision. I would think he already decided that quality was the criteria and Germany was the place to deliver. Just look at the reliablility figures for UK made vehicles and it is still pretty awful. Changing ownership of JLR to Indian did not change the quality of the finished product as they have been consisitanly bad in reliability through independence, BL, Ford and now Tata. While people generally proclaim Japanese vehicles as being the most reliable, not when they are manufactured in the UK. Such a shame that this blight has never been eradicated by any maker.
john386
Expensive Germany
It might be a decision he rues one day. Germany is horrendously expensive place to operate. I would have thought he would build in Hungary or Slovakia to get the costs down, while research or engineering could be in any of the other Euro countries.
Dilly
Quality required
Hence why he chose Germany. A no brainier from Elon’s point of view.
Dilly
Wel...
Thats a shame.
xxxx
Boris?
What rubbish and I hope this is the last political post on Autocar, there's enough elsewhere. As to German engineering, he obviously hasn't seen BMW's latest reliability results.
lambo58
Musk was never going to build
Musk was never going to build here.
Jeremy
"Everyone knows that German
"Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding "?!?! What planet is he on? We had a VW Transporter from new that needed a new engine after 4years/60k, prior to which it would intermittently fail to start. The VW garage couldn't find a fault. We have a 20,000 mile UP that intermittently loses power and has the engine management light and catalytic converter light on. Guess what? The VW garage can't find a fault, so we are left with a car that drives like it is running on 2 cylinders. You can keep your German 'engineering'.
lambo58
What is he on?, dont you mean
What is he on?, dont you mean what are you on?.
The Germans have decieved the whole world into thinking their engineering is second to none. Thats why the world reveres them and why their automobile industry is world leading. Thats also why musk wants to build his cars there. Our British engineering prowess have given the world the cliche that everything we build here is shoddy and unrelaible and thats just the tip of the iceberg.
Its also the why we dont have a car industry anymore, just assemblers of other peoples cars.
Musk is very skillful at keeping the brits sweet complimenting the F! cars. What a sideliner, one off cars that have no relevance to anything we drive on the streets.
Your car? If its true, then its an exception to the rule and you have my synpathies for what its worth.
