Tesla to build first European factory in Germany

Tesla will build its first European factory in Berlin, Germany, boss Elon Musk has confirmed. The facility will include an engineering and design centre and will be used to manufacture cars, batteries and powertrains. The first car to be built there will be its upcoming small SUV, the Tesla Model Y, according to Musk.

"Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding and that's part of the reason we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany," said Musk.

Tesla has previously said its European factory would open in 2021, although Musk is known for announcing optimistic dates for building facilities from scratch.

The announcement dashes hopes that the facility could be constructed in Britain, something Musk had previously suggested was likely.

In 2016, prior to the Brexit vote, he said: “We have a lot of respect for the British automotive engineering talent,” the billionaire said. “Just look at Formula 1 - it amazes me how much British talent there is in that. We are likely to establish a Tesla engineering group in Britain at some point in the future.”

Tesla faces increasing competition from established car makers, but is now on-track to open new Gigafactories in China and Europe, adding to its established US operations to give it a global manufacturing base.

At present, 16 lithium-ion battery cell plants are confirmed or due to begin operations in Europe by 2023, underlining the level of competition that Tesla faces in future.

Musk made his announcement while he was on stage at an awards ceremony with VW Group boss Herbert Diess. When asked why other car makers were lagging in the race to build electric cars, Musk said: "I don't think Germany is that far behind." VW launches the ID 3 next year, and has set the goal of selling more than one million electric cars across 20 electric model lines by 2025.