Swindon Powertrain creates compact ‘crate’ electric motor

Swindon Powertrain, the company behind the E-Classic electric Mini, is developing a ‘crate’ powertrain for manufacturers to electrify low-volume models.

The 107bhp unit will facilitate the switch to electrification, the firm says, for “manufacturers currently frustrated by the lack of compact, high-power EV systems available to buy in low volumes”.

The powertrain is being developed in partnership with electric motor manufacturer iNetic and engineering firm Code, with funding coming from the Niche Vehicle Network, a body that supports more than 900 of Britain’s lowest-volume automotive production and engineering companies.

The unit is described as ‘turnkey’, meaning it's ready for installation straight from the box, and is claimed to offer the highest power-to-volume ratio on the market.

Primary intended uses for the new motor include sports cars, classic cars, small commercial vehicles and recreational vehicles such as golf buggies.