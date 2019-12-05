Report: Most British drivers could feasibly swap to an electric car

Most UK drivers could make the switch to an electric car with no impact on their motoring lifestyle, according to the results of a new survey carried out by Peugeot.
Research found that British drivers will travel an average of 79 miles over the Christmas period (often one of the longest drives of the year) - a distance well within the capabilities of the majority of mainstream electric vehicles.
Peugeot said that more than a third of respondents said they would be “comfortable doing all of their Christmas travels between 23 December and 2 January” in an electric vehicle, despite the fact that EVs currently make up just 1.4% of the UK car market.
The results also show that two thirds of drivers will make at least one stop during their Christmas journeys, during which an EV’s battery could be considerably topped up by a motorway rapid charge point - with which most new electric vehicles are compatible.
Aside from the feasibility of ownership, Peugeot said that swapping into an electric vehicle would save the average motorist from emitting nearly 1.6 tonnes of CO2 over Christmas.
The manufacturer has just launched its e-208 electric supermini in the UK; it offers a claimed range of 217 miles and is available to order from £25,050.
Read more
Top 10 Best Electric Cars 2019
UK Government plans green numberplates for EVs
Join the debate
Myk
Agreed, but...
Yup, I'm sure a lot of us could swap to electric cars. But where are we supposed to charge them? This survey does nothing other than remind us that we could swap to electric if it wasn't for the woeful charging infrastruture. Honestly, we don't need reminding, it's not our fault that more of us haven't moved over to electric already...
Mini2
Yawn
Yeah we know this stuff. But again - it doesn't answer anything for those of us without driveways or on-street charging and who don't want to spend our christmases wandering around a supermarket whilst the car charges for an hour.
Most EV drivers don't seem to see this issue, though - because they've got driveways or live in very EV-centred areas like the South, or Dundee or MK.
Add your comment