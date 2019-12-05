Report: Most British drivers could feasibly swap to an electric car

Most UK drivers could make the switch to an electric car with no impact on their motoring lifestyle, according to the results of a new survey carried out by Peugeot.

Research found that British drivers will travel an average of 79 miles over the Christmas period (often one of the longest drives of the year) - a distance well within the capabilities of the majority of mainstream electric vehicles.

Peugeot said that more than a third of respondents said they would be “comfortable doing all of their Christmas travels between 23 December and 2 January” in an electric vehicle, despite the fact that EVs currently make up just 1.4% of the UK car market.

The results also show that two thirds of drivers will make at least one stop during their Christmas journeys, during which an EV’s battery could be considerably topped up by a motorway rapid charge point - with which most new electric vehicles are compatible.

Aside from the feasibility of ownership, Peugeot said that swapping into an electric vehicle would save the average motorist from emitting nearly 1.6 tonnes of CO2 over Christmas.

The manufacturer has just launched its e-208 electric supermini in the UK; it offers a claimed range of 217 miles and is available to order from £25,050.

