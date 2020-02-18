Report: Aston Martin cancels plans for Valkyrie Le Mans entry

Aston Martin is reportedly set to announce its withdrawal from the World Endurance Championship’s new hypercar class, in which it had planned enter a racing version of the 1160bhp Valkyrie.

According to motorsport website Racer.com, the decision has been made to cancel development of the Valkyrie racing project, which was being readied as a competitor to the Toyota GR Super Sport, a new Peugeot hypercar and potentially entrants from Lamborghini and Porsche in the new top-rung endurance category, which replaces the LMP1 class.

Autocar reached out to Aston Martin for confirmation, but a company representative declined to comment. Racer claims an official announcement is imminent.

Aston’s exit from the hypercar category leaves reigning Le Mans champion Toyota as the sole manufacturer to have confirmed its entry for the 2020/2021 season. Peugeot has announced an intention to race in 2022, while American manufacturer Glickenhaus plans to compete with its new SCG007 racer from 2021 onwards.