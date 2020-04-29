Q&A: Bentley boss on resuming production and new model plans

What’s the state of your component and parts supply?

“We decided to close when we had about 10 days of parts left. We stripped the production lines of components, storing them in space we made for Brexit [contingency] and didn’t need. We now have express agreements with our key suppliers, mostly European, to get what we need on time, so we can keep the stored parts as a buffer for the first month or so, in case something else goes wrong.”

How many cars can you build at the beginning?

“We’ll run for a number of weeks at about 50% of production. The decision about how long before we ramp up to 100% will depend on government guidance and on our own experience with the success of our own arrangements. For now, we’ve spread every production cell over two spaces, like spreading the staff of one office into two, so we’re doubling the time it takes to build a car. But that’s much better than building no cars at all.”

Do you hold a lot of orders?

“When this started, we’d sold eight or nine months of the year’s production, and the vast majority of those customers now just want to get on with it. The number of cancellations has been very low. So we’ll be working to fulfil those orders. Those customers aren’t just interested in buying, they’ve already bought!”

Would you like to concentrate on your most profitable models?

“We wouldn’t margin-manage like that. I don’t believe in it. If there’s a car with a name against it, we’ll do our best to build it.”

What about your Mulliner customers, the ones who want to get on and specify bespoke cars?

“They can do that. I’ve done a bit of market research of my own among these people, via video links. They’re having quite a good time, some of them, enjoying what amounts to a day-long TV show from Bentley — choosing colours and equipment, or making refinements to cars they’ve already ordered. They say it helps to pass the time when you’re cooped up.”

Have any of your product launches been delayed?

“Yes, but it’s not catastrophic. The engine testing we need for various engine derivatives we’re planning to deliver will be delayed because all testing stations are shut. When they open it’ll be a bit like the logjam we had 18 months ago with WLTP testing. Some of the medium-term testing looks particularly difficult because we risk missing some of the seasonal testing that is needed. But our biggest programmes — like bringing our all-electric model forward to the mid-2020s or getting our electrified cars ready for the 2023 model year — they’re still right on track.”

This blows a hole in what looked like being a bumper Bentley year, doesn’t it?

“Anything I say has to be set against the personal tragedy around us: it’s trivial compared with that. But yes, we were set up for a barnstorming year. Our first quarter profit was going to equal our earnings for the whole of 2019. Missing that is a major disappointment. But we’re strong, we’re working again, and we’re going to make the best of it.”