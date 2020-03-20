Jaguar Land Rover and Bentley halt production for a month

Jaguar Land Rover and Bentley will temporarily suspended production at their UK manufacturing plants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

JLR’s production operations in Castle Bromwich, Halewood and Solihull will all be halted “over the course of next week”. The three plants assemble around half a million cars a year - about a third of the UK’s total passenger car output.

Bentley’s facility in Crewe sees the production line grind to a halt today. The vast majority of the brand’s cars sold (over 11,000 last year) are built there, with a small number having been assembled in Germany.

The two brands are some of the last major, mass production UK carmakers to temporarily suspend production as the pandemic’s disruption affects all areas of business. Honda, Rolls-Royce, Toyota, Vauxhall, BMW and Nissan have also suspended production at their British sites.

However, at this time neither Aston Martin nor McLaren have closed their facilities, or declared publicly that they intend to do so. Aston sold just over 5,800 cars in 2019, while McLaren made 4,700. Smaller factories such as Morgan and Caterham appear to remain open at this stage.

Read more