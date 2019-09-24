Porsche to offer market-specific EVs to meet local demand

Manufacturer draws up plans to introduce new entry-level models in China while having a premium focus in the US
Rachel Burgess
by Rachel Burgess
18 September 2019

The advent of electromoblity at Porsche with its new Taycan has opened the doors for the brand to launch market-specific versions of electric models, including bespoke, high-end variants.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume explained that the flexibility of batteries and the ability to choose different combinations in the battery setup allows the firm to cater to varied demands globally, including cheaper entry-level versions or more exclusive, high-end variants.

“In future, you will recognise Porsche all over the world - the same design, the same engineering and quality," said Blume. "But we will do special models for certain countries depending on legislation, or on the software side, we will create special solutions for the different needs of customers.”

Blume said the EV market is moving much faster in China than other regions of the world. “The customers are used to different software devices or applications," he said, "and so we work together with partners in this region. For example, we founded a Porsche Digital company in China in order to build this corporation with partners.

“We are able to build an entry-level car for China, for example. But [bespoke high-end] models are also possible. It depends on the market. [The US and China are two markets] where there will be a demand for more expensive or more powerful cars.”

He added: “When you look at our 911 model range, you can imagine what we are able to do with electromobility - very sporty versions and entry-level models as well.”

Blume concluded: “It’s important that every customer feels like they're in a Porsche, because every product is the same all over the world but, at the same time, the applications are customer-sized for specific markets.”

Boris9119

24 September 2019

So one bra size does not fit all? Never knew that......

