One in 10 new cars sold in November were hybrid or electric

Hybrid and fully electric models reached a record market share of 10.2% last month, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.
More than 16,000 hybrid, plug-in hybrid or pure electric models were registered, with battery-electric vehicles registering a 228% rise over the same period last year. That’s despite the overall UK car market shrinking by 1.3% year-on-year.
Mild-hybrid vehicles, said not to be included under the ‘alternatively fuelled vehicle’ banner by the SMMT, registered huge increases over November 2018, up by 454% for petrol mild-hybrids. Diesel declined substantially once again, down from a 32% share in November 2018 to 23.6%. Petrol cars continue to dominate the market.
The SMMT puts the overall market decline down to weak private demand, with business registrations recording a less significant drop and fleet registrations actually rising. In total, 156,621 cars were registered last month.
SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes sayid: “These are challenging times for the UK new car market, with another fall in November reflecting the current climate of uncertainty. It’s good news, however, to see registrations of electrified cars surging again, and 2020 will see manufacturers introduce plenty of new, exciting models to give buyers even more choice.
"Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go for these vehicles to become mainstream and, to grow uptake further, we need fiscal incentives, investment in charging infrastructure and a more confident consumer.”
Mondeal
PCH
One point that I am not sure of. How are Personal Contract Hire vehicles shown in the figures?
If they are fleet vehicles then the rise of PCH may explain the decline of private.
Also as manufacturers need the credit for very low emission cars from next year to offset the higher polluting ones. Or am I being sceptical that lots of new PHEV models appear to be available to customer from early next year........
catnip
The huge rise in mild hybrid
The huge rise in mild hybrid registrations is hardly surprising given that so many manufacturers are now having to include this technology to allow them to pass forthcoming stricter emissions rules. I wonder how many people actually understand the mild hybrid tag though. A colleague of mine was considering a Suzuki Baleno, and was talking about it as if it was equivalent to a 'proper' hybrid, which was what she was actually looking for.
