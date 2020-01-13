Nissan accelerates plan to split with Renault, reports suggest

Nissan is reportedly pushing through a secret plan to split itself from Alliance partner Renault as the fallout from Carlos Ghosn’s downfall continues.
The Financial Times cites several sources reporting senior executives are formulating a contingency plan in which they would negotiate a total divide between the two brands in engineering and manufacturing departments. This has reportedly accelerated since Ghosn fled charges of financial misconduct in Japan late last year.
Changes to Nissan’s board would also follow as a map to a potential split is drawn out. Efforts have recently been made to improve relations on both side, but the Financial Times reports the partnership - which produces 10 million cars annually - has soured. Many executives at the Japanese firm believe Renault is a drag on its success.
A split would likely result in both makers forging partnerships elsewhere in order to maintain competitiveness in the face of rising research and development costs and falling sales. It would come at the worst time as new alliances, such as Fiat Chrysler (with whom Renault unsuccessfully attempted to merge last year) and PSA and Volkswagen and Ford, form lucrative relationships.
Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard is said to be revealing several combined projects in coming weeks to show that the Alliance is still on good terms, but people within Nissan claim his efforts to present unification badly misread the general mood of workers.
A split would mark the end of nearly two decades of co-operation. At a press conference after he left Japan, Ghosn claimed Nissan executives had co-ordinated with the Japanese government to orchestrate his arrest because they were unhappy with Renault’s more significant voting rights on decisions within the Alliance, of which he led the creation in 1999.
flukey
Good
Oh boy I do hope it falls apart. As someone who has been a customer of Nissan and has friends who work with Nissan, they have significantly deteriorated in quality since the Renault alliance as well as been stifled in innovation.
As an enthusiast I can't help but be hopeful for Nissan. You used to be cool! now all your sports cars are over 10 years old and you just churn out Jukes and Qashqais. Come back swinging Nissan!
Cersai Lannister
The need to open up and supply a segment with mass-market product is what a company like Nissan does. It did this very successfully with the Juke and Qashqai and dominated the segment. I'm at a loss why you would criticize them for having saved themselves by doing so. Selling cars to enthusiasts (less than 0.01% of the market) isn't their job - profitability is.
xxxx
Qu
Does that now make them the 'rebel alliance'?
Thekrankis
Nissan X Wing
Thekrankis
Good news for Nissan
mesumguy
A drag show?
Not really. As the sedan market has cooled off. The waves of SUV 's have kept both companies profitable and the shared component and engineering with Mercedes-Benz on small cars has not hurt either. The thought that they could make money building halo sports cars is laughable. Daily transportation for the masses is their bread and butter.
gavsmit
Good from me too
The build quality and reliability of Nissans under the alliance with Renault have been rubbish (talking from personal experience here). Hopefully they separate and start using their own engines and running gear to make them the affordable alternative to Toyota / Honda like they once were (I don't include Mazda in that company as I've had terrible experiences with their cars too).
jonboy4969
What rubbish, Nissans sales and reliability before Renault was dire, thats why the company was so close to Bankruptcy that if Renault had not stepped in when they did, Nissan would have closed less than a month later, and that is a fact, Renault makes more profit than Nissan and invests more in joint products, Nissan has the ability and wherewithall to build what they want, they do not need permission from Renault, they are an alliance, not a corporate entity, so for some to moan that the Sports cars (which are not selling and never did) are 10 years old, well, thats all down to Nissan, Renault Has spent a vast fortune on the Alliances SUV's so for anyone to moan about Jukes and Cashcows, grow up, they are the cars that are selling these days, so they either build them or go bust again.I believe Renault would be far better off with No Nissan or Mitsubishi, but with Mercedes and or FCA, they are a better fit, and more open and honest, the Japanese brands are so sly and sneaky it is unbelieveable, the fact that they have plotted for five years to shift out Ghosn, when it was him that saved the entire Alliance.
