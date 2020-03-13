Lamborghini closes Italian factory due to coronavirus

Lamborghini has temporarily closed its Sant’Agata headquarters in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian supercar maker will shut its doors from 13 March to 25 March in an effort to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Northern Italy, where Lamborghini is based, is currently the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Italy has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world outside of China, with more than 12,000 people reportedly infected.

“This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility towards our people,” said Lamborghini chairman Stefano Domenicali. “We continue to monitor the situation in order to react rapidly and with the right flexibility, in collaboration with our people and in order to restart with energy in the right moment.”

Earlier this week, rival firm Ferrari confirmed its Maranello factory was operating as usual, despite strict quarantine measures. Fiat also announced its factories would continue to operate while it monitored the situation.

Today's announcement is the latest move by the automotive industry to contain the spread of the virus. Last month’s Geneva motor show was cancelled and the upcoming Australian Grand Prix has been postponed after a McLaren team member tested positive for the virus.

The closure comes at a busy time for Lamborghini. It reported a record year for sales in 2019 with 8205 vehicles leaving Sant’Agata - a 43% increase over the previous year.

The new Urus performance SUV made up more than half of those sales, with 4962 cars sold compared to 2139 Huracáns and 1104 Aventadors.