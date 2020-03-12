Official: Australian GP cancelled due to coronavirus

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled by Formula 1 bosses just hours before practice was due to begin on Friday, following McLaren's withdrawal from the race due to one of its team members testing positive for coronavirus.
The decision by Formula 1 and the FIA, motorsport's governing body, was announced on Friday morning in Australia, with fans already queueing for admission to the street circuit in Albert Park, Melbourne. It was made after discussions between F1 bosses, the FIA, Australian Grand Prix organisers and the ten teams over whether the event should proceed.
A statement from Formula 1 and the FIA said: "Following the confirmation that a member of the McLaren Racing Team has tested positive for Covid-19 and the team’s decision to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix, the FIA and Formula 1 convened a meeting of the other nine team principals on Thursday evening. Those discussions concluded with a majority view of the teams that the race should not go ahead. The FIA and Formula 1, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation have therefore taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled.
"We appreciate this is very disappointing news for the thousands of fans due to attend the race and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and a further announcement will be communicated in due course."
The statement thanked the race organisers and staff and volunteers due to work at the end, but added that all parties involved in the decision "concluded that the safety of all members of the Formula 1 family and the wider community, as well as the fairness of the competition take priority."
The last-minute decision put to an end highly unusual scenes in the paddock, with some of the teams attempting to pack up while race organisers reportedly pressed on with plans for the event to run. Reports suggest that at least two drivers had already left the country, having decided not to race.
xxxx
Not one to go over the top
..but I think this is the beginning of the end of the 2020 season, certainly till late summer/ Autumn.
V12smig
Revenue
To currently continue with mass public gatherings, either at sporting or commercial (is their a difference..) events is putting revenue ahead of public health and safety.
voyager12
Sponsored by Heineken...
Spoiled by Corona.
jonboy4969
Its been called off now
NoPasaran
This is not just F1
or MotoGP, or socker, these are just consequences of a COMPLETE reset of the whole global system. We go into new age now, everything will change going forward. As the corona situation gets worse by day (and it will get worse by day) there will be draconian measures everywhere. The good times are over, we had what 60-70 years of relative freedom and peace, now it is over. We will witness huge changes on global scale.
