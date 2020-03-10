Fiat Chrysler: Italian factories still operating despite restrictions

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says that its factories in Italy are continuing to operate as normal, after the country’s government extended quarantine measures to combat the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the Italian government introduced travel restrictions in northern Italy following a major outbreak of COVID-19 in the region, before extending them to cover the whole country yesterday (Monday) evening. The restrictions do allow for employees to go to work.

The FCA Group has a major manufacturing presence in Italy, with 16 production facilities spread throughout the country that make cars and engines for its brands, including Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep.

In a statement, FCA said it has already introduced a number of safeguards for its Italian operations to protect the health of employees, and was introducing further measures in line with the new Government rules. It added: “FCA is taking action in all areas of its operations in Italy to maintain its business continuity, as made possible by the newly enacted rules. Currently the Group’s Italian plans and key functions are continuing to operate as planned. The Group has put in place extensive preventative measures to secure continuity of its supply chain.

"The Group will continue to monitor the situation and work to protect the safety of its employees and ensure the continuity of its business.”

Fiat recently revealed the new third-generation electric-only 500, staging an online launch with a video filmed in Milan to support the region affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The car was originally due to be shown at the Geneva motor show, before that event was cancelled.

Ferrari’s factory is also continuing to operate as normal, despite being in one of the regions affected by the initial Italian travel restrictions.