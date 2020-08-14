Inside story: The best car interiors of all time

As enthusiasts, we spend our lives admiring the styling of cars.
We gaze at their shapely spoilers, drool over their curvaceous wings and stare at their plunging rooflines. But when we actually use cars for the purpose for which they were built, that’s not what we see at all. For every minute we spend looking at our car’s exterior, we spend hours, maybe even days, looking at its interior.
And you don’t have to think hard to know which designer has the more difficult job. Exterior designers whinge as one about how difficult the job of making cars look cute while obeying all the latest crash regulations has become, but they’ve got it easy compared with those on the inside. Interiors must not only be safe, but they must also be ergonomically sound, offer decent visibility, present information both beautifully and clearly, accommodate occupants of all shapes and sizes, blend state-of-the-art tech with traditional materials, provide storage space and accept many different colours, all while coaxing and cajoling a bewildering array of materials from plastic to carbonfibre past wood, metal and leather into some kind of harmonious co-existence.
This, then, is our tribute to some of the greatest interiors, and interior features, from a wide range of cars from today and yesterday – as well as just a few that, in often somewhat bizarre ways, failed quite spectacularly to come up to the mark. The list is nothing like exhaustive and you may have many ideas of your own. If so, we’d love to hear about them. In the meantime, however, welcome to the wonderful world of automotive interiors.
GENERAL INTERIOR AMBIENCE
Just like the outside, the interior is part of the promise on which the car beneath must deliver. An interior is a statement – an invitation to treat, for you legal eagles out there. In one glance, it tells you what kind of driving experience you should now expect. In terms of setting the scene for what is to come, there is nothing more important.
Absolutely. Prior to the 3 series Mk1 the 5 series Mk1 and the E3 (2500 - 3.0Si) also had the same instrument graphics that recalled the Bauhaus-like clarity of a Braun product. Mercedes had to wait a few more years to catch up and when it did, the instrument graphics and layout of the W201, W124, W126 were exemplary.
In terms of dashboard craftmanship I particulary like the Mercedes Pontoon Coupe/Cabriolet (W180/W128) with a single piece of curved burr wood scooped out on the driver's side to house the instruments and on passenger side to form a grab rail, and the wood continues up the A-pillar & across to the door capping. Exquisite!
The dashboard design of the Jaguar Mark 2 & XJ series 1, with a lot of wood & many dials, were beautiful, the downside being the nightmarish ergonomics of the centrally placed dials and switchgear.
Is it just me, or is Pic 2
stumpys182 wrote:
It's an early VW Beetle.
Doh!!!
E21 3-Series BMW
Doors
Doors
If you flip a car with ordinary doors it's quite possible that they won't open due to distortion of the aperures. The opening of a gullwing door is furthest from the roof and impact area so it may well open sufficiently to allow escape.
AHA1 wrote:
Well, the most modern and probably most prolific - the Mercedes SLS, has explosive bolts on the doors. I imagine the Tesla would have something similar to enable the whole door to be detached.
AHA1 wrote:
The Countach came with a hammer to smash the windscren out in case of a roll over. Seriously!
