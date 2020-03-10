Gridserve to open dedicated EV service station in summer 2020

Electric vehicle charging firm Gridserve has begun development of its nationwide network of dedicated charging stations, with the first of its planned 100 sites set to open this summer.

The first site to be built as part of the company’s £1bn scheme, near Braintree in Essex, will offer space for 24 vehicles to charge simultaneously at a rate of up to 350kW from its supercharger devices.

The company claims customers will be able to charge within 20-30 minutes at first, but that waiting times will reduce as battery technology evolves. Currently, the only vehicle on sale that can charge at 350kW is the Porsche Taycan, with the Tesla Model 3’s 250kW compatability making it the second fastest.

Gridserve’s charging stations will be powered by a combination of roof-mounted solar panels, separate solar farms and integrated battery storage units, which it claims will ensure “carbon emission targets can be met, whilst also keeping prices low”.

Like a conventional motorway service station, the 2.5-acre Braintree facility, just off the A131 will contain a small supermarket, coffee shop and lounge area with Wi-fi and meeting rooms.