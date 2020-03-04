Government plans E10 petrol switch in 2021

Lower-carbon E10 petrol, which is made with 10% ethanol, is set to be introduced as standard at UK filling stations in 2021 under new plans by the government.
The Department for Transport has launched a consultation on switching petrol grades from E5 (with 5% bioethanol) to E10. It claims the move would reduce the average CO2 emissions of a petrol vehicle by 2% compared with E5 fuel. In total, it could reduce CO2 transport emotions by 750,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent of 350,000 cars.
The government has set a target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as part of which it is planning to ban the sale of all non-zero- emission cars by 2032 or earlier.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “The next 15 years will be absolutely crucial for slashing emissions from our roads, as we all start to feel the benefits of the transition to a zero-emission future. But before electric cars become the norm, we want to take advantage of reduced CO2 emissions today. This small switch to petrol containing bioethanol at 10% will help drivers across country reduce the environmental impact of every journey.”
E10 petrol is currently legal to sell in the UK, but not widely available. The government has already introduced new labelling for petrol pumps, highlighting the biofuel content of every fuel. E10 petrol is currently standard in a number of countries, including France and Germany.
The government says that around 700,000 older cars still used on UK roads would be unable to run E10 fuel, due to the differing mix. Although it estimates a significant number of those will be scrapped by the time the switch is introduced in 2021, it notes that some “classic and cherished” older vehicles will remain. To ensure they can continue to run, the government plans to require that higher-octane ‘Super’ fuel will continue to be made to E5 standards while E10 becomes the default for ‘Premium’ grade 95 octane fuel.
LP in Brighton
Every little helps
Well a 2% reduction in CO2 across the whole UK fleet is certainly worth having. But unfortunately it doesn't compensate for the fact that many of us are now buying unsuitable inefficient SUVs - and in many cases using the wrong type of fuel (ie petrol) for our needs.
I guess the switch could slighly ease the financial burden on manufacturers faced with heavy fines for not meeting the 95gm/km target, but it would be interesting to know if this means repeating existing WLTP tests with the new fuel?
gavsmit
Don't panic
"The Department for Transport plans are subject to consultation, with members of the public given until 19 April to submit their views. The consultation can be read on the DfT website."
.......sounds a bit like "...on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard'.”
Beastie_Boy
Is there a list of cars that won't run on E10?
I currently have a 2002 SLK 200 and I'm about to but a 2005 CLK. Whilst neither car would be considered a classic, they are both years away from being scrapped...
xxxx
Emm not that straight forward
Nothing like 3rd world countries giving up food production for 1st world countries car owners. Not only that bit worried what it might do to my classic fuel supply pipes etc (irony i know)
eseaton
Keep premium unleaded E5?
My goodness - that is actually a good idea from the government.
LP in Brighton
Premium v Super
Master Bean
Emissions or Emotions?
si73
So how do you know if your
Does seem like a good idea.
si73
si73 wrote:
According to the RAC all new petrol cars sold after 2011 in the UK had to be able to run on E10, beyond that is anyone's guess, ask the manufacturer I guess.
