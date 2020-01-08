Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to break silence later today

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will today give his first public comments since fleeing Japan, where he was held on bail while awaiting charges for financial misconduct.
Ghosn is now in Beirut, Lebanon after escaping Japan late in December 2019 – reportedly by hiding in a musical instument case belonging to a Gregorian musical act. While no specifics of the press briefing have been given, Ghosn has vowed that he will fight to clear his name.
Ghosn was arrested in Japan on November 2018 on charges relating to his time as chairman of Nissan. The numerous charges include misusing company assets, underreporting his income and transferring personal investment losses onto Nissan foreign exchange dealing.
After spending 108 days in custody he was released on bail, with strict conditions that barred him from travelling abroad. His trial was due to begin in April 2020. In Japan Ghosn had been under constant surveillance, with restricted phone and internet usage, while his three passports – he has French, Brazilian and Lebanese heritage – are held by his Japanese lawyer.
According to Lebanese news channel MTV, Ghosn escaped with the help of a Gregorian music band and a team of ex-special forces members. It claims the musicians played a concert at his house, at the conclusion of which Ghosn – who is 5ft 6in – was hidden in one of the larger cases, possibly for a double bass. He was then taken to a small local airport, where a private Bombadier challenger jet was waiting to fly him to Lebanon.
That account had reportedly been denied by Ghosn's wife, Carole, although she gave no indication of how he did it. The involvement of a Gregorian band has also been questioned by classical music experts, who note they rarely perform with instruments.
Overdrive
Wow! Looks like Ghosn
Wow! Looks like Ghosn definitely didn't want to miss the 2020 New Year celebrations!
jason_recliner
Seems Legit
Because what you want to do if you're innocent is avoid trial and forfeit the opportunity to clear your name and repair your reputation.
Takeitslowly
jason_recliner wrote:
Your silly post presumes a fair and balanced trial, with no hidden agendas, etc, so given everything said, what would you do, if you were in his shoes, not that you would ever be, given he has run one of the biggest, most successful car conglomerates ever and we still do not know exactly what he is charged with. It can be argued that both his name and reputation are unsullied, as he has not yet been proven guilty of any crime. Innocent until...
Symanski
New Trial Date.
According to latest reports Ghosn was told that his trial had been put back to April 2021, a whole year later than it was supposed to start.
Another year of being under house arrest and unable to communicate with his wife without trial.
I'm not saying if he was right or wrong, only that is a massive delay.
manicm
Frankly any other person in
Frankly any other person in his position would have done the same. The Japanese justice system is notorious.
NoPasaran
manicm wrote:
How do we know he is not guilty of what he is accused of?
manicm
NoPasaran wrote:
I'm not questioning whether he's guilty or not, but he's being incarcerated indefinitely while they wait to pile on more charges against him.
manicm
NoPasaran wrote:
Overdrive
NoPasaran wrote:
Well, we don't know, but for one thing it hasn't been proven in a court of law that he is guilty. In other words, based on the Western legal principle, that a person is innocent until proven guilty, he should be regared as innocent.
I understand though that the Japanese law is different on this point, i.e. the accused is guilty until proven innocent. So on that basis, one might assume Ghosn is guilty.....at least until he proves his innocence in a Japanese court, which doesn't look as it will happen any time soon.
sabre
Possible strategy of escape
It seems that Mr. Ghosn didn't escape driving a Nissan, it would have been too obvious. He didn't use a Renault, as he wanted to reach his destination. Therefore he fled driving a Toyota kei car.
