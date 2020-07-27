Electrified Aston Martin DB6: driving a future-proof classic

Manufacturers keep telling us that electrification is part of our future, but what about our past?
A near-silent, ion-fuelled DB6 might seem like the answer to an unasked question, but Paul Spires, president of Aston Martin Works and the man who signed the car off, is adamant it’s the right call. “We need to make sure that we’ve got the next 100 years covered,” he says, “to make sure these vehicles don’t become museum pieces.”
This isn’t about legislation – there are no current plans to ban internal-combustion classics in any major market – but rather what Spires describes as social pressure. First from the affluent tech-savvy buyers who are already shifting to EVs en masse, but also from a future generation who will grow up without experiencing the sounds and smell of internal combustion.
The idea is for what Spires calls a heart transplant: fully reversible electrification that keeps the core structure of a car unchanged. “I said to the development team: ‘Don’t make a single extra hole in the bodywork,’” Spires says. “They haven’t.”
In place of the straight-six engine that it left Newport Pagnell with 49 years ago, this DB6 Volante has a module containing battery, motor and control software that fits in the same space formerly occupied by the engine. We’re not given any technical details – a production version would change specs – but we’re told it weighs almost exactly the same as the original engine and produces similar power. If it sounds familiar, it’s because Jaguar did something similar with the E-Type Zero last year, although Spires insists Aston started work before Jaguar did.
Just one minor detail...
... what’s the range?
Symanski
Aston Vs Jaguar.
I'm laughing at the bit where Aston state they started work first on their electrification! Shame the Jaguar of last year looks more finish, more of a completed product. Early start and still far behind.
Range? Jaguar are at 200 miles, 150 realistic. This Aston isn't using the same clever packing of the Jaguar so will have fewer batteries. I'm going to guess more like 100 miles in the real world.
289
Utter madness......
Do they remove the seats and recover them in plastic to keep the Vegans happy too...oh no wait - plastic is the enemy of the planet too....maybe linen seats then!
To quote anothers facts -Co2 is not the Bogeyman it is made out to be, at 0.04% of the earths atmosphere it is considered a trace gas of which human contribution is actually only about 3% (or 0.0012% ), not all of this emissions from cars.
Cars over 40 tears old comprise of 1.3% or 490,000 cars, registered with the DVLA. These cars are used sparingly - mostly weekends and shows, (few cover more than a thousand miles per year)- plus a good number will be off the road in restoration at any given time. Therefore classic cars emissions are literally a drop in the ocean.
Imagine spending a quarter of a mllion to totally ruin the whole driving experience....to survey lifeless dials in the dashboard (other than the speedometer), and hum up the road like an electric golfcart.
It beggars belief.
Better if your conscience is pricked that much to keep the car in static display and give the quarter million to Cancer research.....or better still, take up collecting Fine Art instead!
johnfaganwilliams
289 wrote:
I couldn't agree more. This Spires chap sounds as if he's been brain-washed.Techies moveing "en mass" to EV's - what? No-one is buying them and sales are falling whenever the govt subsidies are reduced. The idea of making the instruments fulfil electric powered tasks is risible. There's no range, it can only be driven at below 50mph, none of the tech would make it to market. So what's the point. Sounds like ideologically driven drivel to me. Come back to us when you've done the job properly Spires.
pinball wizard
Heater
The article mentions that there is no heater. Is this the case for all conversions to electric? It severely limits when you can use the car, particularly for a convertible.
Boffrey13
Electric DB6
I am more concerned that my eagle eyes note that they used a DB6 Vantage for the conversion. There can only be a dozen or so of these convertibles to Vantage spec still in existence and it should have remained in original condition. I speak as one who in the 70's owned a DB5 Vantage Convertible. How I miss her!
flukey
Why?
Isn't part of the charm of owning a beautiful car such as this the sounds, smells and feel of the old engine. It's never going to be a daily driver; it's a classic car. The reason we love them is because they're 'old'.
Why ruin one by replacing a lot of what makes it 'it'? I don't get it at all. New EV's sure. Ripping apart old classics for no particular reason? Pass.
275not599
Great idea! Also,
Great idea! Also, let's replace the roof of Nôtre Dame with a structure of solar panels, and instead of rebuilding the spire they could install a wind turbine!
ou701
There's something perverse
There's something perverse about a manufacturer that thinks it's a good idea to ruin one of its own now relatively rare classic cars in an attempt to pander to a misguided obsession to rid the world of any petrol-powered vehicle. As 289 points out, classic cars account for so few emissions overall, they are of no real significance.
When there very few DB6's are left with their original engines and gearboxes in, say 25 years time, perhaps Aston Martin might introduce a scheme to retrofit their charmless DB6 EVs with their original engines and gearboxes! Although by then I suspect the cost will be rather more than 200, 000 pounds...
Larvea
Although it's hard to admit it, Paul Spires is right
What if, 25 years from now, combustion engines are banned from the road? What will we do with our cars? I think that Paul Spires is right, the "transplant" idea is good and will keep the cars on the road for another 100 years at least. There's no shame in it, it's just accepting the future and creating products which future generations can enjoy.
