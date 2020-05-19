Confirmed: 10% import tax on new cars from European Union

Cars imported into the UK from European Union (EU) countries will be subject to a 10% import tariff from the start of next year, the UK government has confirmed.
Revealed by the Department for International Trade as part of its wide-reaching announcement on the country’s post-Brexit trade tariffs, the default to World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms means cars built in the EU will be subject to the same tariff rate as cars from elsewhere in the world.
Currently, there's zero import levy applied to EU-built cars. The 10% levy will apply unless the UK is able to strike a trade deal with the EU by the end of this year.
The UK government sees tariffs on sectors such as the automotive industry as essential to “help support businesses in every region and nation in the UK to thrive”, including manufacturing. Jaguar Land Rover is one company that could benefit as prices of its dominant premium opposition from Germany are hiked up.
It's unlikely that EU-based manufacturers will be able to absorb the additional cost, meaning it will be passed on to consumers in most cases. Porsche, for example, confirmed last year that its customers would have to pay 10% more for its models under a no-deal Brexit.
Contrasting to the retained 10% levy on imported cars, the Secretary of of State for International Trade, Liz Truss, has actually reduced or removed current tariffs on a number of products, including dishwashers and freezers, cooking products, sanitary products and Christmas trees.
More than £30 billion worth of imports will have tariffs removed in total, the government claims.
m2srt
I'll keep driving my current
Symanski
And the tax on exports?
Don't forget that the EU will also add tariffs on to those cars being exported from Britain in to the EU. Making British products, across the board, less attractive to our EU customers. How daft is that?
Well done Brexiters! You've shot yourself in both feet!
xxxx
IF
Big important word that and it took a few paragraphs for it be slipped in.
BMW, Mercedes etc will be on the phone to one of the many EU bureaucrats begging for a BREXIT deal to be made today.
Ski Kid
Perhaps Honda should reconsider closing Swindon
Perhaps Honda have given up in Europe, pity as I like the civic Type R
scrap
Ski Kid wrote:
Sadly, it is more likely that Nissan and Toyota follow suit.
xxxx
EU and their cheese for cars deal saw to that
Thanks EU, still made it easier to sell French cheese and BMS's in Japan. Thanks again
scrap
This article seems to forget
This article seems to forget that UK cars exported to the EU will also become 10% more expensive.
scotty5
Typical proocative and misleading headline.
The article doesn't forget anything. Just like the SNP at PMQ's, they can't let a minor thing like a wordwide corona virus interupt their anti-Brexit stance.
What does the artcle tell you that you didn't know yesterday? Nothing! For heavens sake can we not just let the politicians get on with negotiations and put away our crystal balls. Try talkng the economy up rather than slaughter it.
What about an article on how the reduction inadvertising is affecting business and by the end of the year publiscations such as Autocar could be history with all their staff applying for positions at McDonalds?
The same crystal ball told us that if we voted for Brexit then the pound would collapse overnight, car manufacturers would be running for the hills and there would be no investment. Did anone read the article the other day that Renault was considering moving production of Captur and Kadjar to Sunderland? Not may comment n that but just look at the number of comments when Nissan said the X-Trail would not be produced at Sunderland. ( did they ever say it would? )
Who knows what the future will bring but both the EU and UK aren't about to cut each others throat, certainly not at a time when they'll be needing their respective economies to grow out of recession. Throw those crystal balls in the bin and use common sense.
AV
JLR
Doesn't JLR build some cars in Slovakia?
Won't the cars exported out of the UK into the EU become 10% more expensive?
Sounds like a lose/lose to me
typos1
AV wrote:
It is, wecome to Brexshit.
