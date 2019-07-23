Citroen boss: industry must show how cars offer 'freedom'

Citroën boss Linda Jackson believes that the automotive industry needs to showcase how cars provide 'freedom and liberty' to ensure they remain a key part of future transport solutions.

The car industry is facing an increasing number of restrictions and regulations, including tough emissions requirements. At the same time, a growing number of cities are introducing restrictions on cars to cut pollution and congestion, encouraging drivers to switch to public transport, walking or cycling.

As part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, Citroën has developed two concept cars, including the Ami One, a small electric machine for short-inner city journeys.

“I think people have a bad view of the car industry, for lots of different reasons,” said Jackson. “Everybody is knocking the car, and saying it’s going to be impossible to get around in cities without everybody going to public transport, and all these things that are really negative. We wanted to say ‘hold on a minute, people want freedom, liberty and mobility’.”

Jackson said that the Ami One was developed in part to prove that the car has a place in cities of the future. “As manufacturers we need to bring forward models that are environmentally friendly, and moving forward safety and security,” said Jackson. “We need to respect all the rules, but it’s about showing personal mobility can be fun.

“Hopefully the models we’re bringing out, and things like AMI:One, show you can be protective towards society and think about the environment, but also protect people’s liberty – and that’s what we want to do, because if they start banning everything from cities, we’re not going to be able to move.

“I want Citroën to take that as a subject and go ‘lots of people are saying down with cars, but they’re a form of liberty, or freedom’, and look at how we can find solutions to protect customer’s freedom, while respecting all the rules.”