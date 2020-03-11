Budget 2020: How the Government’s plans will affect motorists

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, today unveiled the Government’s Budget for 2020.
Among headline announcements including over £600bn in investment in infrastructure projects and unlimited resources for supporting the NHS, Boris Johnson’s Government revealed several important plans that are relevant for motorists.
These are the parts of the Budget that will affect the UK’s drivers and roads.
VED changes and consultation
The budget confirms an exemption of zero emission cars from the Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) ‘expensive car supplement’ - an additional tax added to cars priced over £40,000. The Government is also publishing a call for evidence to explore how VED can be used to encourage EVs and reduce overall vehicle CO2 emissions.
Fuel duty remains frozen for another year
Fuel duty has been frozen for the 10th successive year since 2010. Current fuel duty rates remain at 57.95 pence per litre for petrol, diesel, biodiesel and bioethanol; 31.61 pence per kg on liquified petroleum gas (LPG); 24.70 pence per kg on natural gas used as fuel in vehicles, for example biogas; 10.70 pence per litre on ‘fuel oil’ burned in a furnace or used in heating. Sunak claims the continued freeze provides a saving to drivers of £1,200 compared with 2010.
Investment for electric vehicles
The Government has promised a ‘comprehensive package of tax and spending reforms’ to make it cheaper to buy zero- and low-emission vehicles. Key to this is the extension of the plug-in car grant until 2022/23, with the Chancellor setting aside £403m to fund it, alongside over £129m to extend the plug-in van grant, taxi and motorcycle grants for the same period.
scotty5
And I would walk 300 tenths of a mile.
So not only is taxpayer continuing to subsidise expensive EV's, but now we're also going to fund the VED for those EV's over £40k. So the poor not only for the richer to buy their EV but also run it as well.
They say that thru time the price of EV's will reduce but why should they when the taxpayer funds them even more now?
Crazy.
Also head chancellor say that infrastucture to be funded so nobody will be more than 30 miles away from an EV point. 30 miles! What was that Proclaimers song again, And I would walk 300 tenths of a mile?
xxxx
Who should pay for polution health problems
Scotty, think of the EV subsidy as cash promotion with the purpose to save your lungs from clogging up. BEV's can also be seen as a method to keep the NHS bill down by way of cutting the numbers of patients suffering from breathing difficulties.
289
@ xxxx
....thats just BS xxxx.
The numbers of EV's are too tiny to make a difference, and will remain so for the next couple of years.
289
@ scotty5
my thoughts exactly!
