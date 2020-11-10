BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bruce Meyers sells Californian beach buggy brand at age 94
UP NEXT
Suzuki Swace: Toyota Corolla-based estate priced from £27,499

Bruce Meyers sells Californian beach buggy brand at age 94

Creator of the fibreglass Manx bodyshell for the Volkswagen Beetle sells up after 56 years
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
10 November 2020

Bruce Meyers, the man behind the original Volkswagen Beetle-based beach buggy, has sold his eponymous company at the age of 94 after 56 years at the helm. 

Meyers Manx will now trade as Meyers Manx LLC under its new owner, Trousdale Ventures - a Texan investment firm with an array of mobility companies in its portfolio already. 

Trousdale has named Freeman Thomas as the new CEO of Meyers Manx. Thomas brings with him nearly four decades in the automotive industry, having worked as a designer at Porsche, Volkswagen, DaimlerChrysler and Ford.

He is perhaps best known for co-designing the 1994 Volkswagen Concept 1, which would later be put into production as the New Beetle.

Thomas said: "As a California native, I grew up on the beaches of Southern California, surrounded by its unique and creative lifestyle culture.  

"As I became an automotive designer, the philosophy of Bruce Meyers became a huge inspiration, and I'm sure I'm not alone in thanking him for injecting a huge dose of disruptive creativity into the automotive scene."

Meyers will continue as an ambassador for the brand and to manage the Meyers Manx registry alongside his wife Winnie. The couple called Trousdale's acquisition of their company "a wonderful rebirth for what we have created". 

Terms of the sale haven't been disclosed. 

Trousdale Ventures chairman Phillip Sarofim hailed the transaction as "the beginning of an exciting journey in bringing new life to a legendary California icon" and said that the firm is putting together an "international dream team" of individuals to "carry on the Meyers Manx legacy".

Details of any future products from the firm are yet to be revealed, but a range of fibreglass bodyshells remain available to order from its website, including the flagship Classic Manx design that made its debut in 1964. 

Read more

Turning a Volkswagen Beetle into a beach buggy for £1250​

First drive: Volkswagen ID Buggy concept​

Best cars to take to the beach

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Toyota GR Yaris 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 UK review
BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport 2020 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Focus ST automatic 2020 UK review
Seat Leon eHybrid FR 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Toyota GR Yaris 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 UK review
BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport 2020 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Focus ST automatic 2020 UK review
Seat Leon eHybrid FR 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK review
View all latest drives