Turning a VW Beetle into a beach buggy for £1250

People who buy Lamborghini Aventadors and then drive them backwards and forwards outside Harrods are seeking attention.
Fine, but they’ve got it wrong. If you want to rack up a serious eyeball count, you need a beach buggy. Furthermore, if people are saying nice things about your choice of motor, you can’t hear them in an Aventador.
You can in a beach buggy: I know because a lot of people have been complimenting me on my choice of wheels. And shirt.
Back in 1970, the Sprinkle family moved to the UK from the US and sent their two sons to the school I was at. Along with the boys, Mr and Mrs Sprinkle brought with them their daughter Susanne, who made a major impression on me, and their beach buggy.
I still have a vague memory of Susanne, but a very accurate mental picture of the buggy. Metalflake purple, big chrome roll-over bar, huge tyres and a loud exhaust. We all had Hot Wheels beach buggies but one in full size, in our school car park among Morris Minors and Ford Anglias, was unbelievable.
Beach buggies were big in California but we hadn’t seen one in Woking. That would change within a year or so as these minimalist machines caught on in Britain. I don’t know what make of beach buggy the Sprinkles owned but it’s very similar to the one I’m driving now. This red metalflake marvel is owned by James May, who has had it restored after it was on the Grand Tour programme.
LP in Brighton
Looks great fun, but
I'd hazard a guess that a professional restoration like James May's car shown would cost nearer £10,000 than £1250, added to which the supply of usable donor Beetles must be getting a bit scarce.
Instead, you could buy a Lotus Elise, which has a roof of sorts and the engine more or less in the right place.
MrJ
So where does the mysterious
So where does the mysterious £1250 come from?
The article does not mention cost.
A clean used Buggy currently fetches around the £5000 mark, and a conversion would hardly cost much less, depending on who does the work and running about.
Good to try an electric version, though you'd need to waterproof it for beach driving.
LP in Brighton
What you get for £1250
Just looked it up, and for your £1250 you get an unpainted GRP bodyshell.
289
Beach Buggy
Hats off to James May....I would say he has specc'd this beautifully.
There is no point in putting Porsche 6 cylinder engines in a Buggy, and engine wise I think he has given this one enough power to keep it fun.
I even love the wheels with hubcaps, although I would be tempted by Wolfrace items or American Racing Torque Thrusts of similar dimensions.
289
also noticed that....
.....either none of the guages (including the speedo) work .....or the blurred background has been photoshopped!
Skwike
Clickbait much?
Peter Cavellini
Yet another....
No, it won’t see a Beach, but that doesn’t matter, certainly won’t be on a Beach in Scotland, if it makes others smile on a dull Day in Blighty that can’t be a bad thing, can it...?
