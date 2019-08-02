Bentley to launch short-term rental scheme for owners

Bentley will launch a mobility service for its UK customers from early next year, offering the chance to temporarily switch models or pick up a car while travelling.

The Bentley on Demand service is already available in America, but will soon launch here, with London a first priority, according to Bentley head of network James Pillar.

Bentley’s service “gives you access to a different type of car for a different need,” explains Pillar. An example of how the service works would be if you own a Continental GT, but want to use a Bentayga for a family trip.

It also offers a service for Bentley customers who are “hypermobile”, allowing Bentley owners to pick up a car at airports across America. While it is only available for national airports in the United States, the aspiration is to “make hubs around the world,” said Pillar.

While pricing is not yet decided for the UK, a Bentayga V8 costs $800 per day to rent on the US scheme, which is available in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

The scheme is part of a growing trend for mobility services, in which car makers offer consumers options beyond a traditional car-owning set-up. Audi offers a similar on-demand service, while Volvo now offers a subscription service for its cars which allows customers to share their car with up to three friends or family members, although it is not yet available in the UK.

Bentley on Demand is part of a mobile app called Bentley Network, which is described as “integral to the future” for Bentley. Other features of the app, which currently has 13,000 members, include a news feed, invites to exclusive events and the opportunity to work with a Bentley designer in personalising one’s next Bentley.