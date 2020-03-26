Battery technology firm warns of looming EV waste problem

The UK could soon have a significant EV battery waste problem on its hands, according to battery recycling specialist Aceleron.
The Birmingham-based company, which calls itself a 'circle-economy battery developer', anticipates that “the EV revolution could create more than 11 million tonnes of battery waste worldwide a year in the next 20 years - enough to fill Wembley Stadium almost 20 times”.
The solution, claims Aceleron, is for battery production to operate on a circular model that ensures minimal wastage and preserves valuable resources.
“By designing batteries for the circular economy from the outset, we can prevent mountains of battery waste from being created worldwide,” said CEO Dr Amrit Chandan. “The decarbonisation of transport is critical, but we are currently solving one sustainability issue while ignoring another. Waste is the elephant in the room."
To this end, Aceleron builds long-life battery packs that are designed to be repaired and reused, which means they can be given a ‘second life’, unlike conventional units. They are equipped with intelligent management software, which means their performance can be monitored remotely and individual components can be replaced when necessary.
The company has signed a new deal to supply electric ATV manufacturer Eco Charger with bespoke lithium ion power packs, of which it plans to repurpose more than 90%. The same size as traditional lead acid units, Eco Charger’s batteries are claimed to be four times more powerful and weigh half as much as a standard battery.
Reports of a looming waste battery problem are seen by some as heavily exaggerated, however. Earlier this year, Alan Colledge, senior manager at recycling firm Cawleys Hazardous Services, told Autocar sister magazine CAT: “The overall picture is positive, and it’s alarmist, unhelpful and untrue to say that we face a potential electric vehicle battery mountain in the UK.
MinusG40
Tahnks for the article i
1) All Battery Management System monitor each cell individually
2) Already with the first leaf you could repair only one cell and for the Zoe which you can't open the pack there is a center un France that have the accreditation to open and fix them to offer refurbish pack
Cobnapint
Just bury it
Brianalf
Second life ev battery
Does the recycling company take in to accound that the batterys are being sold online for solar batttery storage .one nissan leaf gen 2 module cost 275 pounds. all make are also starting to come .at the moment i am using lead acid battery for the house lights charged by 40 watt solar and 350watt wind .
CarNut170
BEVs not green?!?! :o
Who would have thought it, these "green" vehicles not being that "green" at all?!
.....have you ever seen a lithium mine? - Not remotely green.
The first generation of BEVs have had little-to-no thought put into a sustainable end of life plan - there are masses of vehicles out there who's batteries are a disaster waiting to happen.
What's the solution? - Build millions more without forcing manufacturers to stop and think through a responsible end of life plan.
Ludicrous!
gavsmit
It worries me....
....how everyday posters on a motoring website have highlighted these kinds of EV issues years ago, yet only now are people involved with the whole life-cycle of EVs saying there might be problems so deserve some thought.
I hope EVs aren't another knee-jerk political reaction to addressing statistics and targets rather than actually helping the environment and health.
Peter Cavellini
Many Moons ago.
Many Moons ago man thought the planet was an endless, guilt free source of riches, food power, now, as we've become more connected we're using the Earths resources Ev ever faster, something has got to give, we're seeing with climate change more viruses that immune to today's drugs, recognising that there might be a Battery Moutain so to speak now is a good thing.
Paddy Asphalt
Necessity...
...is the mother of invention.
The process of making batteries is reversible (but probably expensive), the burning of fossil fuels is not. As raw materials become more scarce, recycling will become more attractive. People will find a way to profit from this and 'ta da', problem solved.
Pau1
Second Life EV batteries make great solar storage
xxxx
opposed to..
Fossil fuel fumes being dumped into the air we breath. Love it when recycle companies tell us we need to spend more money on recyclying. BEV batteries are recycled NOx, carbon monoxide, particles etc aren't
Ruaraidh
Except they already are
Both Nissan and Renault are repurposing used EV batteries for home solar storage. You can already buy these.
Do you just regurgitate press releases or does Autocar ever actually do any research?
