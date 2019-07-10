Aston Martin says it's ready for shared autonomous mobility

Aston Martin and Lagonda are prepared for the possibility of shared, autonomous vehicles becoming a preferred mode of transport in cities, according to its chief planning officer Nikki Rimmington - and she believes the brands’ future line-up leaves them uniquely positioned to offer innovative solutions.

Speaking at the Driving the Future event in London, Rimmington highlighted her belief that the combined impacts of increased urbanisation, a more mobile but ageing population, an expanding pool of millennials and the increasing purchasing power of women will dramatically shift the customer base for Aston Martin and Lagonda in future.

Highlighting the shifting requirements of customers in cities - where 70% of the world’s population are expected to live by 2050 - she said: “It represents both challenges and opportunities, but I do believe that our future model line-up, which uniquely among luxury and performance brands covers the spectrum of sports cars, super cars and SUVs, puts us in a position to react,” said Rimmington.

“If you look at autonomy it opens up all sorts of possibilities, of which one of the most appealing is being able to get around faster if the systems are there to support it. Owners could live more remotely but travel in faster.