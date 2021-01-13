Volkswagen recalls 56,000 Mk8 Golfs for software glitches

Volkswagen has issued a voluntary recall of 56,000 examples of the Mk8 Golf to fix software problems that have plagued the new model.

Autocar is awaiting confirmation of the number of UK models affected by the “voluntary service measure”, which is effectively a non-mandatory recall. However, we know that it's focused on examples of the Mk8 Golf built before July 2020 and fixes software issues affecting the infotainment system and reversing camera.

The launch of this Golf - which is more reliant on technology and digital interfaces than any previous variant - had to be delayed in 2019 while engineers worked to fix software development problems.

Deliveries were then halted in May 2020 due to issues with its emergency call system, which resulted in customer cars being stored for up to a month until a fix was found. Software problems also plagued the rollout of Volkswagen's new ID 3 electric hatchback.

Despite numerous issues and the latest software problems, customer demand for the Golf hasn’t waned. Some 312,000 examples were registered in Europe last year, making it 2020’s best-selling car there, and it was the number-one seller in its home market of Germany.

