Volkswagen recalls 56,000 Mk8 Golfs for software glitches

Examples built until July 2020 are affected, although “voluntary service measure” isn't mandatory
13 January 2021

Volkswagen has issued a voluntary recall of 56,000 examples of the Mk8 Golf to fix software problems that have plagued the new model. 

Autocar is awaiting confirmation of the number of UK models affected by the “voluntary service measure”, which is effectively a non-mandatory recall. However, we know that it's focused on examples of the Mk8 Golf built before July 2020 and fixes software issues affecting the infotainment system and reversing camera.

The launch of this Golf - which is more reliant on technology and digital interfaces than any previous variant - had to be delayed in 2019 while engineers worked to fix software development problems.

Deliveries were then halted in May 2020 due to issues with its emergency call system, which resulted in customer cars being stored for up to a month until a fix was found. Software problems also plagued the rollout of Volkswagen's new ID 3 electric hatchback.

Despite numerous issues and the latest software problems, customer demand for the Golf hasn’t waned. Some 312,000 examples were registered in Europe last year, making it 2020’s best-selling car there, and it was the number-one seller in its home market of Germany.

Analysis: How Volkswagen is tackling new software challenges

Volkswagen Golf 2021 review

Volkswagen Polo 2022 facelift to get Golf styling inspiration

Jeremy 13 January 2021

Or anyone who falls for the line that Volkswagen group cars are reliable.

catnip 13 January 2021

You really fear for early adopters of the ID models, dont you?

289 13 January 2021

I fear for all purchasers of new cars....these issues wont be confined to VW Group only.

The simple fact is that too much (frankly unecessary) software is being installed in new cars.

Buyers should concentrate on avoiding each other, rather than stupid touch screens with all manner of non-driving centric rubbish.

What was wrong with a simple stereo and a road map rather than 'infotainment' what ever the hell that is.

Too much distraction in car and too much technology which needs constant updates (main dealer only - meaning that your local garage cant fix it) which will go wrong for sure.

This may sound grumpy and retrograde, but cost of ownership and the running/servicing of secondhand cars is a real issue.

