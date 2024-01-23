Reinvented Volkswagen Golf goes on sale at £27,035

Pricing and specification details for the updated Volkswagen Golf have been revealed, as the stalwart family hatchback gains a comprehensive overhaul in its 50th year of sale.

The new Golf hatch commands a £27,035 price tag, while the estate will be slightly more expensive at £28,400, Orders are due to open on 11 April.

The Golf GTI hot hatch and electrified Golf GTE and eHybrid models will open for order in the summer.

Three specification levels are available from launch: Life, Match and Style for the traditional hatch-bodied Golf, and Life and Style for the Golf Estate.

R-Line cars will follow from 25 April, with prices for the hatchback starting from £30,285, and £31,650 for the estate. The range-topping, performance Golf R, meanwhile, is due later this year.

The range will kick off with a choice of four-cylinder, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines with all initial models adopting a traditional front-wheel-drive layout. Included are 114bhp and 148bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol units – with and without mild-hybrid technology.

A reworked turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine will also join the range with an added 13bhp, at 201bhp, in the upgraded 2.0 TSI – and 20bhp more in the 262bhp GTI, which is no longer available with a manual gearbox.

The eighth-generation Golf was rebooted bid to sustain its appeal to the end of the decade, when it will be replaced by the electric Mk9. As it turns 50, the German firm’s all-time best-seller receives a wide-reaching suite of technology upgrades, usability enhancements, material improvements and a new look inside and out.

The powertrain line-up has been revamped, too, with the addition of new long-range plug-in hybrids, revised petrol and diesel options – and more power for the GTI hot hatch, which will head the line-up until the launch of the revised four-wheel-drive Golf R later this year.