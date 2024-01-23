BACK TO ALL NEWS
Reinvented Volkswagen Golf goes on sale at £27,035
Reinvented Volkswagen Golf goes on sale at £27,035

Rebooted Golf brings new interior, design overhaul, long-range hybrids - and ChatGPT
Greg Kable
News
4 mins read
9 April 2024

Pricing and specification details for the updated Volkswagen Golf have been revealed, as the stalwart family hatchback gains a comprehensive overhaul in its 50th year of sale. 

The new Golf hatch commands a £27,035 price tag, while the estate will be slightly more expensive at £28,400, Orders are due to open on 11 April.

The Golf GTI hot hatch and electrified Golf GTE and eHybrid models will open for order in the summer. 

Three specification levels are available from launch: Life, Match and Style for the traditional hatch-bodied Golf, and Life and Style for the Golf Estate.

R-Line cars will follow from 25 April, with prices for the hatchback starting from £30,285, and £31,650 for the estate. The range-topping, performance Golf R, meanwhile, is due later this year. 

The range will kick off with a choice of four-cylinder, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines with all initial models adopting a traditional front-wheel-drive layout. Included are 114bhp and 148bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol units – with and without mild-hybrid technology. 

A reworked turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine will also join the range with an added 13bhp, at 201bhp, in the upgraded 2.0 TSI – and 20bhp more in the 262bhp GTI, which is no longer available with a manual gearbox. 

The eighth-generation Golf was rebooted bid to sustain its appeal to the end of the decade, when it will be replaced by the electric Mk9. As it turns 50, the German firm’s all-time best-seller receives a wide-reaching suite of technology upgrades, usability enhancements, material improvements and a new look inside and out.

The powertrain line-up has been revamped, too, with the addition of new long-range plug-in hybrids, revised petrol and diesel options – and more power for the GTI hot hatch, which will head the line-up until the launch of the revised four-wheel-drive Golf R later this year.

The 2024 Golf seeks to reinstate the model as Europe’s number one by sales volume after supply chain bottlenecks and a drop in popularity caused it to slip behind the likes of the Peugeot 208, the Dacia Sandero, the Volkswagen T-Roc and the Renault Clio in the sales charts.

Styling elements that distinguish the new Golf include an illuminated Volkswagen badge at the front – a feature made possible by a recent change in Europe’s advertising laws – and a reprofiled front bumper with redesigned air ducts (decorated by a honeycomb insert on the GTI).

Another obvious change are the new-look, angular LED headlights, which can be optionally specified with VW’s IQ Light HD matrix technology.

There are new sills underneath the doors too, as well as a more prominent spoiler above the tailgate on the GTI, a restyled rear bumper and new-look LED tail-lights.

The 11 paint colours offered up until now have been extended to include four new metallic colours, and a black roof is being made available for the first time as an option on the GTI, GTE and R-Line variants of the Golf.

The GTI can also be ordered with carbonfibre exterior applications for the first time, and the iconic teledial alloy wheel design has returned to the options list for the first time since the Mk6 version as one of five new designs for the 2024 hot hatch.

Inside, Volkswagen has provided the upgraded Golf with a new multifunction steering wheel. It reverts back to button controls, dropping the widely criticised capacitive controls used on the pre-facelift Golf. There are also higher-quality materials throughout the cabin to help lift perceived quality.

Ahead of the driver is a revised instrument display with new model-specific graphic skins, which can be selected using a new dial on the steering wheel.

Crucial to marking out the ‘Mk8.5’ from the pre-facelift Golf is the introduction of VW’s new fourth-generation infotainment system, called MIB4, which has already been rolled out to the latest Tiguan, Passat and ID 3 as well as the new ID 7 saloon.

With quicker processing times, revamped menus and slicker graphics, it runs through either a standard 10.4in or optional 12.9in touchscreen display and introduces a new ChatGPT-powered voice assistant, which can be used to control the air conditioning, telephone and navigation system as well as access the internet.

In reaction to criticism of the outgoing Golf’s poor ergonomics, the touch slider for the temperature and volume control below the infotainment screen has been revised so that it is now backlit and new software provides it with speedier reaction times.

The upgraded Golf also brings Volkswagen’s 360deg View, Park Assist Plus and Park Assist Pro systems as options for the first time, which means that it can be parked remotely via a smartphone.

Volkswagen hasn’t revealed any performance claims for the GTI, but Wolfsburg insiders say its 0-62mph time undercuts the 6.2sec of its predecessor. Top speed remains limited to 155mph.

The diesels get a further developed version of Volkswagen’s turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, offering 114bhp and 148bhp in a pair of 2.0 TDI models.

The existing plug-in hybrid models have been reworked with what Volkswagen describes as a second-generation petrol-electric drivetrain.

Consisting of a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine (in place of the previous 1.4-litre unit) and an electric motor, it develops 201bhp in the new 1.5 TSI eHybrid and an added 20bhp over the outgoing model, at 268bhp, in the 2024 GTE.

The two plug-in hybrid Golf models also receive a 19.7kWh lithium ion battery in place of the 10.6kWh battery used in predecessor models.

It can be charged at up to 11kW using AC electricity and up to 50kW on a DC system for faster charging than before.

Volkswagen claims an electric range of around 62 miles for the PHEVs and says they will crack 620 miles at cruising speeds with both the battery and fuel tank brimmed.

The 114bhp 2.0 TDI and non-hybrid 1.5 TSI models continue to be sold with a standard six-speed manual gearbox. All other models receive an automatic dual-shift gearbox with either six or seven ratios.

yvesferrer 26 January 2024

VW are taking the Pea here!

The 1.5L 114 and 148 bhp engines have been used on many cars before: my SEAT Ibiza had a 148 one and quite good it was, too, but to advertise it as a 'new/revised' engine is pushing it! The plug-in hybrid might be worth a look, dunno; not really interested: too old and too grizzled... Gimme a box of cogs and a clutch pedal!

My real gripe, however is the huge screen in the middle of the dash!

Who wants to pay a lot of money for an iPad in their car? It looks ugly, it is distracting and if my experience with the current M-B system is anything to go by, it is fiendishly complicated to use on the move; and that makes it dangerous!

As a mitigating factor the screens for tye M-B system are very well integrated in the dash and do not assault the eyes!

What a shame that VW is allowing its iconic GTI to fade away as an 'also-ran' rather than a very desirable car, stil...

Someone called it 'chavvy': too right!

 

lukeski 24 January 2024

I think the interior looks good apart from the lazy screen, why is this acceptable!!

 

Agree bumper is poor

Boris9119 25 January 2024

Agreed, that 'lazy screen' is a red flag for me, shows the contempt for the consumer at VW. If VW think consumers will accept that, then think about what they are getting away with for bits we cannot see?

NickS 24 January 2024

And here is why the second-hand prices for MK7s and MK7.5s stay so high. 

Who would have thought the Civic would have a better interior than the Golf? Just do what Skoda did and put the dials back!

