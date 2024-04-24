How Volkswagen plans to conquer the Chinese EV market

Volkswagen will attempt to grow its share of the electric car market in China by accelerating development through localised R&D and a range of partnerships with domestic tech firms.

The German giant has a strong position in China's car market: the Volkswagen Group sold 3.23 million cars in the country last year, of which the Volkswagen brand accounted for 2.2 million. But the vast majority of those sales were of combustion-powered cars, and while it dominates that market, it is a comparatively small player in China’s EV market.

Volkswagen sold around 155,000 EVs in China last year, compared with 1.3