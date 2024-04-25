BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK car production falls amid several model changeovers

SMMT attributes a 27% drop in volume to the volatility of the new car market
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 April 2024

The UK’s car production volumes fell by 27.1% last month as factories were readied for the introduction of several new models.

Major manufacturers such as Nissan, Mini, JLR and Aston Martin are all in the process of replacing or updating core UK-built cars. Notable upcoming introductions include a revised Nissan Juke, Nissan Qashqai and Aston Martin DBX 707. Simultaneously, JLR continued winding down production at its Castle Bromwich plant, which will stop building cars for good in June.

As a result, a total of 59,467 cars left factories across the UK last month – a fall of 27.1% compared with the 81,605 in March 2023.

Exports, which accounted for almost 80% of all new cars built in the UK last year, were down by 35.9%

