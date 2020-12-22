TVR to begin Welsh factory renovations in January 2021

TVR has reached an agreement with the Welsh government to begin an extensive renovation programme on its Ebbw Vale factory early next year.

The reborn sports car brand will begin preliminary site works in January 2021, which will see the building's roof replaced, the structure recladded and extensive groundworks, in addition to the preparation of a prototype build area for the long-awaited Griffith supercar.

“This is a fantastic milestone in our mission to rejuvenate an iconic British brand, and we are all tremendously excited to witness the renovation of our new home in Ebbw Vale," TVR chairman Les Edgar said. "We have hundreds of faithful depositors worldwide who are patiently waiting to take delivery of their Griffiths, so today I hope they are just as delighted as we are."

Around 80 people are initially expected to be employed at the Ebbw Vale site once refurbishment works are completed, eventually expanding to 200 when Griffith production is fully ramped up.

Planning applications for the works were originally submitted in March, coinciding with the appointment of new CEO Jim Berriman, best known for his work at the Rover Group on the first Land Rover Freelander and Mk3 Range Rover.

Launching the Griffith is a key part of the firm's 18-month revival plan, revealed to Autocar earlier this year, which could also include a potential return to racing for the brand.

The front-engined, two-seater Griffith is set to use a highly strung version of Ford’s 5.0-litre V8 engine, and should produce around 500bhp. To date only one car has been road-registered, and is used for testing and event participation.

