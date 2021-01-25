Shell acquires EV charging firm Ubitricity

Energy giant Shell has purchased EV charging firm Ubitricity as part of a drive "to support drivers as they switch to lower-carbon transport".

The purchase includes Ubitricity in its entirety and is expected to be finalised later this year, subject to regulatory approval. A price hasn't been publicised.

Ubitricity is one of the largest EV charger providers in the UK in terms of individual devices in operation, with its 2700-plus public chargers giving it a market share of 13%.

Ubitricity's chargers are integrated into existing street furniture, such as lamp-posts and bollards, largely aimed at urban-dwelling EV owners who don't have access to a private driveway or garage.

Shell said its purchase of Ubitricity marks its "expansion into the fast-growing on-street EV charging market". More than 1000 ultra-fast EV chargers are already in operation across 430 Shell retail sites in the UK.

István Kapitány, executive vice-president of Shell Global Mobility, said: "Working with local authorities, we want to support the growing number of Shell customers who want to switch to an EV by making it as convenient as possible for them.

"On-street options such as the lamp-post charging offered by Ubitricity will be key for those who live and work in cities or have limited access to off-street parking.

"Whether at home, at work or on the go, we want to provide our customers with accessible and affordable EV charging options so they can charge up no matter where they are.”

Shell plans to become a net-zero-emissions energy provider by 2050. In line with that goal, its first bespoke EV charging forecourt is set to open in London in the next few months.

