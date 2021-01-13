Former Land Rover and Nissan bosses launch electric scooter brand in UK

The former head of Land Rover and Jaguar Land Rover’s specialist SVO division, John Edwards, and former head of Nissan GB’s sales division, Tony Lewis, have launched a new all-electric scooter brand in the UK.

Edwards, who ran Land Rover from 2010 to 2013, before setting up its SVO division and running it until 2018, and Lewis, who headed Nissan’s retail sales network until last year, will import the four-strong Silence e-moto scooter range in the UK, with prices starting from £2695.

The longest-range bike is capable of travelling 91 miles on a charge. It plugs in using a standard 240V three-pin socket and can accelerate from 0-30mph in 3.9sec. Typical running costs are rated at £1 per 100 miles by its makers.

Edwards said: “The UK transportation market is changing at an unprecedented pace. The Silence brand is simple, smart, clean and beautifully designed. We’re excited about delivering class-leading products and providing a class-leading ownership experience to a new family of customers.”

The bikes ride the same way as a conventional scooter, with a step-through frame and simple twist-and-go throttle and front and rear brake levers. All models come with a selection of driving modes ranging from eco through to normal and sport as well as a reverse gear.

Silence is already a well-established brand in Europe, claiming 30% of electric scooter sales in the region, and with 21,000 sales across 25 countries to date globally.

